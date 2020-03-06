First Son Muhoozi Kainerugaba expressed interest in holding talks with Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine, the leader of the popular political pressure movement, People Power. Gen Kainerugaba tweeted on Thursday that “A lot of my supporters are telling me to sit down and talk to my brother Bobi Wine. I have no problem talking to him, we talked in the past and were friends. I just advise all the youth never to seek war over peace.” A day before he had tweeted that his critics coined the term “Muhoozi project” to destroy his future, but it had turned out to be a “blessing”. The UPDF general had donned a yellow jumper with inscription, “Muhoozi Project”. Gen Kainerugaba and Bobi Wine are men of the same generation. In fact, the two men have met on several occasions in the past, as some of the most recognised names and faces in the country. As a young man, Muhoozi should have enjoyed dancing to Bobi Wine’s music and understands the street language the People Power leader uses while addressing his followers. Whereas Muhoozi was not raised in the ghetto like Bobi Wine, possibly at St Mary’s College Kisubi, he came across children from the ghetto. And as an adult, he comes across many friends who were raised in Kampala’s slums such as Kamwokya, Nsambya, Makindye, Nateete, etc.

Muhoozi might also be ashamed that his father is actually going to run against a man younger than himself. Muhoozi in his 40s and Bobi in her late 30s, should be managing the affairs of the country while Mzee Museveni guides them where they fall short.

The big questions Muhoozi’s tweet is bound to raise are; Whereas his followers want him to meet and talk to Bobi Wine, do the later’s followers urge him to speak to the former? The other question is about the agenda of the meeting and lastly, if Bobi would be strong enough to resist the temptation of hiding from talking to his opponents like his hero, Kizza Besigye has avoided meeting Mr Museveni.

In the past, Bobi Wine and Muhoozi met as fans of each other, but the issues at hand were not about governance, or leadership contest for Uganda. I am certain when this meeting takes place, it is an opportunity to hear from Muhoozi what he thinks about how his dad runs the country and what his role could be in managing the transition to a new generation of leaders.

Certainly, Muhoozi and Museveni are men of their own, and possibly, the son has little to say to the dad who still wants to be in power. However, the concerns of Uganda embedded in the outcry poured out by followers of Bobi Wine whose hopes are now pegged on seeing a new leader emerging after 2021 elections.

It is paramount that as a generation, we allow conversations and debates about the future of our country, to thrive. We should not discourage Muhoozi and Bobi to speak. And if possible, collaborate together towards forging a better future for Uganda. We must encourage these talks.