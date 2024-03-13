President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on Tuesday March 12, 2024 met a group of farmers from the districts of Ntungamo and Rukungiri at State House-Entebbe.

The group was led by the Minister of Security and Rujumbura County Member of Parliament, Maj. Gen. (Rtd). Jim Muhwezi and Ms. Peace Rugambwa, the Chairperson for Boona Bagagawale-Nyekundire Group Limited, in Ntungamo District.

During the meeting, President Museveni re-emphasized the need to empower individuals with small pieces of land through the adoption of the innovative four-acre model type of farming.

He stressed that this model encourages diversification, with one acre dedicated to coffee cultivation, another to fruit trees, the third to staple crops for household consumption, and the fourth to pasture for livestock. He added that at the backyard, a farmer can rear poultry, piggery and fish farming in ponds.

“If you do this type of farming, that means we will have defeated poverty through commercial agriculture,” President Museveni expounded.

According to the President, this approach directly assists the current Parish Development Model (PDM) by helping farmers transition from subsistence farming to commercial agriculture where communities will unlock economic prosperity and sustainable livelihoods.

Furthermore, President Museveni emphasised the importance of unity and cohesion among the National Resistance Movement (NRM) supporters to fully capitalise on government programs like PDM and Emyooga, urging the attendees to champion these initiatives and disseminate their benefits widely amongst the masses.

On the other hand, President Museveni disclosed the government’s decision to elevate Uganda Martyrs Technical Institute into Mbarara University of Science and Technology’s Engineering Faculty.

“We have looked into the possibility of converting the Technical School into the Faculty of Engineering of Mbarara University since it is the government’s mandate to promote as many science disciplines as possible,” President Museveni said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Alfred Atwiine, a resident of Ruhinda subcounty in Rukungiri District, shared an inspiring testimony about the transformative impact of the Bona Bagagawale-Nyekundire Group Limited program.

Mr. Atwiine expressed gratitude for the opportunity he received in 2016 when he was provided with a quarter kilogram of onion seeds.

Through cultivation on half an acre of land, he said he harvested six bags of onions.

“I was able to get Shs1.25m which enabled me to take my children to school. Since then, I have never looked back. I have fully taken advantage of every government program and I am where I am today because of such programs. Thank you, Your Excellency,” Mr. Atwiine noted.

The meeting was also attended by Hon. Dr. Elisa Rutahigwa, the Member of Parliament for Rukungiri Municipality.