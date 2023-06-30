Kanungu District was struck by tragedy as a fatal road accident claimed the lives of two individuals and left several others injured. The incident occurred on the evening of June 28, 2023, at approximately 11:00 PM near Ntungwa bridge in Nyamirama sub county.

The accident involved a bright orange Beiben truck with the registration number UAZ 392S. According to preliminary reports, the vehicle lost control and veered off the road, crashing into a nearby building. The impact of the collision was devastating, resulting in the instant death of one individual at the scene. Sadly, the driver of the truck also succumbed to his injuries while being transported to Kihihi Health Center IV for medical treatment.

Upon receiving the distress call, the police promptly arrived at the accident site and swiftly evacuated the injured victims. They were rushed to Kihihi Health Center IV for urgent medical attention. Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased were respectfully transported to the same medical facility’s mortuary, where postmortem examinations would be conducted. The Beiben truck involved in the accident has been impounded at Kihihi Police Station pending further investigation by the assigned Investigating Officer.

The victims of this tragic incident were identified as Masereka Eric Kisenge, a 43-year-old Mukonjo resident who was driving the truck, and Kevin M/j, a four-year-old child who tragically lost their life on the spot. Additionally, several individuals who were sleeping inside the house that was struck by the out-of-control truck sustained injuries. They have been identified as Niwarinda Godius (24 years old), Atuhiire Monic (21 years old), Prossy (19 years old), Atuhiire Nice M/J (4 years old), Atwiine Brian M/J (2.5 years old), and Atwiine Silvan. All of them are residents of Kishaka cell in Nyamirama sub county, Kanungu District.

In light of this tragic incident, the police launched a comprehensive investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident. They are diligently working to piece together the events leading up to the loss of control and subsequent collision. The findings of the investigation will shed light on the circumstances surrounding this heartbreaking incident.