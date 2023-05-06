Tororo district Local government launched the disbursement of funds to Subsistance households under pillar 3 on 05th/05/2023 at the District headquarters.

The launch was attended by the chief guest the Minister of state for Defense and Veteran Affairs Hon Jacob Oboth Oboth, RDC Nixon Owole ,Deputy RDC Albert Amula, District Chairperson Hon Okea John, Members of DEC and entire political leadership, CAO and technical staff , Ambassador Phibby Otaala, Subcounty Chairpersons, community of Tororo and Beneficiaries in the subsistence sector.

The CAO Tororo urged the technical persons and SACCO leadership to follow the guidelines for the implementation of PDM.

The District chairperson Hon Okea John urged the people to use PDM to transform their households.

He further informed stakeholders that the district had recruited key personnel and urged the Parish chiefs and Community Development Officers to work with the respective communities.

The RDC, Mr. Owole informed members that the biggest enemy of Uganda is Poverty and government has commitment PDM to address the problem across the country by transforming ugandans from the subsistence sector to money economy.

The RDC reminded beneficiaries that PDM implementation is at parish level and urged the banks to follow the cabinet directive and ensure that banking services are at parish level to enable the community access services of financial inclusion at parish level.

Mr. Owole highlighted to politicians that the success of PDM will relieve them

of the pressure from the community and urged them to be updated about PDM before criticizing the PDM Program.

The Minister of state for Defense and Veteran Affairs Hon Jacob Oboth Oboth informed the beneficiaries that the launch by district was meant to kick start the implementation of Pillar 3 of Financial Inclusion where households will be getting funds for their respective enterprises.

He further informed members that government is committed to social transformation of Ugandans and more money will be sent to SACCOs and PDM will succeed with the involvement of all stakeholders.

The Hon Minister cautioned the people of Tororo to desist from stealing PDM funds and urged the people to guard the money since these are their respective community banks at Parish level.

He urged the SACCO leaders to avoid discrimination against beneficiaries in the subsistence sector.

The Minister Launched the disbursement of funds to respective households in different parishes in Tororo district.