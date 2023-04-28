The head of the Office of the National Chairman (ONC) NRM Kyambogo, SPA/PA Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo went to Nkokonjeru village in Kitimbwa Sub-county, Kayunga District on Thursday at a ceremony organized to hand over 800 land titles to the people of the area which were promised to them by H.E. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni in 2018.

She was received by a mammoth crowd and area leaders including the Member of Parliament – Hon Charles Tebandeke NUP, the NRM district Chairperson – Mr Kaliisa Karangwa, and Andrew Muwonge, the LCV Chairperson of Kayunga district.

The President visited the area in 2018 after residents complained through their Former MP Nsamba Kumaama and other leaders that some rich people wanted to evict them from their land where they had stayed for years.

The incident took place in Kayonza and Kitimbwa Sub-Counties, after he listened to the complainants he promised that the Government was to buy the said land for them and ordered the Ministry of Lands to start the process of issuing land titles to all residents so that each can get ownership of his/her land.

The ONC manager Hajjat Hadijja Namyalo presided over a truly historic event of handing over 800 land titles to residents of Kitimbwa and Kayonza Sub-counties as pledged by the NRM National Chairman, H.E President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni

Namyalo urged the beneficiaries not to surrender their tittles to money lenders saying that they have to treat the ownership of their land as an important good.

“Use your land to cultivate food for your home consumption, don’t sell the land please, HE the president issued these titles freely for you to settle without any confrontation so you have also to think about him in the coming elections” cheerful Namyalo said.

The beneficiaries of these titles received a lifetime asset. “Our mighty Chairman continues to be an advocate of self-empowerment as a true leader is. We should, however, guard against land grabbers and cheap politicking on matters of national interest.” She said.

She thanked Hon. Charles Tebandeke (NUP) for being part of the special moment.

State Minister for Lands Sam Mayanja sensitized the masses about the land laws and Acts, saying that, it is the district land boards which always bring confusion by issuing out public land to individuals and promised to do something about the problem.

The former MPs for Bbaale County constituency Hon Nsamba Kumaama, Sulaiman Kyebakoze Madada, LC 5 Chairman Andrew Muwonge, NRM boss Kayunga District Kariisa Karangwa and others attended the function