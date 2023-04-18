While handing over the food to the principals and students of Good Samaritan Inclusive Primary School in Nasuuti Mukono Central Division, the Executive Director Nile Humanitarian Development Agency Hajji Issa Kilarira said they do this every year to help people in need during the fasting period.

He said that their agency helps everyone in need regardless of religion, race and gender, but they are very concerned about the needy.

He said they also help villages to get safe water, digging bore holes and repairing those that are not functioning.

“We are still helping many more people, and we are currently continuing to distribute food in in different parts of the country according to their needs ,” Hajji Kilarira said.

Buule Kizito Moses who represented the office of the National Chairman ONC thanked the Nile Humanitarian Development Agency and Embrace Relief for coming out to help the disabled children and the elderly to get food during Ramadan period.

“This is so good because even our President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni cares about people with disabilities, if you have something to give to them it encourages us,” Buule said.

Mukono RDC Hajjat Fatuma Ndisaba urged parents not to abandon their children with disabilities and hide them in their houses, asking them to bring them to schools where they can study and be cared for.

“Those children are very honorable because you do not know what their future will be, I ask you to take good care of them so that they too can regain their strength,” Ndisaba said.

Migadde Fred, the Director of Good Samaritan School, thanked Hajji Kilarira, Nile Humanitarian Development Agency and embrace Relief for their constant support to the school, saying they received meat, food and clean water at the