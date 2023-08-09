Top MK Movement Mobiliser Mr Mpendo Juma Akiiki over the weekend made an impromptu visit to Kyabirwa Surgical Center in Jinja where he hailed the proprietors for the wonderful work being done to improve on the health of the ordinary people in the area.

Mpendo, who also doubles as the MK Movement Vice Chairman Kamuli District stressed that the youths of the sub region welcome such interventions that aim to economically empower the local population, adding that they were willing to support the initiative and any further endeavours.

Kyabirwa Surgical Centre (KSC) is an outpatient surgical facility in rural eastern Uganda in Kyabirwa-Bujagali village.

Members from the Mount Sinai Department of Surgery Advisory Board came together to fundraise for the establishment of this facility with a mission of improving access to high quality surgical services in rural Uganda.

​

The Center is a model of self-sustaining green architecture and operation that can be reproducible in other rural locations. It is a registered Non-Government Organization and licensed by the Uganda Medical and Dental Practitioners Council.

The facility manages various surgical conditions such as, Lipomas, Breast conditions, Keloids, Hemorrhoids, Fistulas, Appendicitis, Fractures, Intestinal obstructions, Tumors, Hydroceles, gall stones, hernias among others.

The anticipation is to provide surgical care for 75% to 85% of the community’s surgical needs.

They also carry out surgical services, including; General surgery, Laparoscopic surgery & Endoscopic procedures, alongside radiology services such as

X-ray and Ultrasound Services, laboratory services and Emergency Ambulance Services.

According to Dr Joseph Okello, the Head of Surgery at Kyabirwa Surgical Centre, at least 100,000 patients with surgical needs have been attended to from Busoga and beyond.

The facility, according to Executive Director Ms Anna Turumanya revealed that the group intends to expand their operation to the rest of the regions in the country with the aim of extending affordable surgical care to the most vulnerable.