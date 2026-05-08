UEDCL’s Mass Purge Exposes a Dangerous Culture of Panic Management

The ongoing restructuring at the Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL) is rapidly turning from an internal administrative exercise into a national governance concern. What was initially presented as a transition clean-up following the government takeover of electricity distribution from Umeme is now beginning to resemble an institutional purge carried out without visible audits, publicly communicated findings, or clear accountability procedures.

In recent days, UEDCL has replaced several senior departmental heads in acting capacities following the earlier removal of Board Chairperson Lydia Ochieng-Obbo and the forced leave of Managing Director Paul Mwesigwa. The company insists the changes are intended to “strengthen operational efficiency” and align management with the utility’s new strategic direction.

But beneath the official language lies a troubling pattern that Uganda’s public institutions have repeated for years: replacing people before diagnosing systems.

The central question remains unanswered — where is the audit?

If UEDCL’s former managers were incompetent, negligent, corrupt, or responsible for operational failures, then the public deserves evidence. This is not merely an internal company matter. UEDCL is now one of Uganda’s most strategic state-owned enterprises after taking over electricity distribution responsibilities previously handled by Umeme under a 20-year concession. The company directly affects power reliability, industrial growth, investor confidence, and household electricity costs across the country.

A utility of such importance cannot be run through abrupt managerial shockwaves.

Globally, successful utility transitions are usually guided by independent technical audits, financial reviews, asset assessments, and human resource evaluations before major leadership restructuring occurs. Countries that have successfully nationalized or restructured electricity distribution networks — including Kenya, South Africa, and Tanzania at different stages — typically relied on phased institutional reforms rather than sudden purges.

The danger of UEDCL’s approach is that it risks confusing “change” with “management.”

Removing people is not itself reform.

In fact, management experts warn that large-scale dismissals without institutional diagnosis often create operational paralysis rather than efficiency. Senior managers carry institutional memory, technical continuity, procurement histories, regulatory experience, and operational relationships that cannot simply be replaced overnight by acting appointments.

Electricity distribution is not ordinary administration. It is a deeply technical ecosystem involving grid stability, outage management, customer billing systems, power loss reduction, engineering standards, cybersecurity, regulatory compliance, and financial planning. Disruptions in leadership across multiple departments simultaneously can weaken coordination at precisely the moment UEDCL is under intense public scrutiny to prove government can effectively manage the post-Umeme era.

The numbers alone show how sensitive this transition is.

Uganda’s electricity demand has been growing steadily, with peak demand now exceeding 1,000 megawatts. Yet the country still struggles with distribution losses, infrastructure gaps, illegal connections, and collection inefficiencies. Umeme had, despite criticism over tariffs, reduced power losses from above 38 percent in the early 2000s to below 17 percent in recent years. Maintaining and improving such gains requires stability, technical competence, and careful institutional planning.

What investors and consumers need right now is confidence — not uncertainty.

Instead, the current developments create the image of a company in internal panic mode. When an organization rapidly removes top officials before publicly presenting audit findings or performance reports, the inevitable perception is that decisions may be driven more by politics, internal power struggles, or symbolic optics than by structured governance.

Even more concerning is the contradiction in the transition process itself. Government previously indicated that investigations and reviews were ongoing. Yet new acting officials are already being installed across departments before the public knows what exactly failed, who failed, or what systems require correction.

That sequence matters.

Good governance demands process. First establish facts. Then determine responsibility. Then implement reforms. Skipping directly to mass replacements undermines transparency and accountability because it shifts attention away from systemic weaknesses toward personalities.

Uganda’s public sector has repeatedly suffered from this culture of administrative theatrics — changing faces while leaving broken systems intact. The result is often institutional instability, low staff morale, politicization of technical offices, and recurring crises that reappear under new managers.

If UEDCL truly wants to build public trust, it must do more than reshuffle offices. It must publish findings, explain the rationale behind the restructuring, outline measurable reform targets, and reassure the country that competence — not proximity to power — is guiding appointments.

Ugandans are not merely watching a company restructure. They are watching whether one of the country’s most critical utilities will be governed through professionalism or panic.