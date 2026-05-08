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Afoyochan’s Viral “UGX 400m” Remarks Reignite Parliament Service Award Storm

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Kampala — Former Esther Afoyochan has once again found herself at the center of public controversy after a viral social media video reignited debate over the disputed UGX 400 million “service award” payments that rocked Uganda’s Parliament.

The clip, widely circulated on X and TikTok under the hashtag #UgandaParliamentExhibitionII, shows Afoyochan speaking from inside a vehicle, appearing to defend her financial success and dismiss critics questioning the source of her wealth.

In the now-trending 63-second video, she criticizes what she calls “lazy people” who spend time attacking others online instead of working hard to improve their own lives.

“If you’re not intelligent, could you sustain those four hundred millions? … You people are jokers. Get up and work,” Afoyochan says in the clip, remarks many social media users interpreted as an indirect response to the parliamentary payout scandal.

The video was amplified by online commentary platform Agora Discourse CFR and quickly sparked heated reactions across Ugandan social media spaces, with users sharply divided between defending her hustle narrative and condemning what they see as arrogance and insensitivity.

The controversy traces back to November 2025 when then Leader of Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi alleged that four parliamentary commissioners — including Afoyochan, Mathias Mpuuga, Solomon Silwany, and Prossy Akampulira — each received another UGX 400 million through the Parliamentary SACCO system in addition to previously disclosed service awards.

The payments became a major national issue, fueling accusations of misuse of public funds and lack of accountability within Parliament. Critics argued that the payouts were unjustified at a time when many Ugandans were struggling with high commodity prices, unemployment, and economic hardship.

The scandal also fed into wider anti-corruption campaigns online, particularly under the #UgandaParliamentExhibitionII movement, which exposed alleged excesses among public officials and institutions.

Political observers note that the fallout from the controversy contributed to growing public anger against several parliamentary figures during the 2026 elections, with some reportedly losing their seats amid voter dissatisfaction.

As the video continues to circulate, the debate around public service ethics, accountability, and political privilege remains active, highlighting the widening disconnect between political leaders and frustrated citizens demanding transparency in the management of public resources.


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