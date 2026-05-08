NWSC technical staff urged to blend professional character with hands-on skills

KAMPALA — Ms. Allen Kagina, the TVET Council Chairperson, has urged technical professionals to prioritize character over credentials, asserting that a professional reputation is more valuable than gold.

Speaking as the chief guest during the sixth graduation ceremony of National Water and Sewerage Corporation at the NWSC Gaba Vocational Skills Development Facility, Ms. Kagina emphasized that while academic documents prove capability, the true measure of a graduate is seen in the workplace.

“The most important quality you have is going to be seen in the workplace, when you go to a client’s place,” Ms. Kagina said. “Treasure the document, but treasure the skill and the result beyond this document.”

Ms. Kagina lauded NWSC for maintaining high institutional standards, noting that she often used the utility as a benchmark for excellence during her leadership tenure.

The ceremony also served as a platform for the launch of the new NWSC customer service charter, approved by the board.

The charter establishes clear service standards to improve client experience and strengthen the relationship between the utility and the public.

The 6th graduation cohort included 259 graduands receiving certifications in various fields, reinforcing the utility’s internal capacity to manage water and sewerage services.

NWSC Board Chairperson Eng. Dr. Badru Kiggundu described the milestone as a transition from preparation to purpose.

“Vocational skills development and technical training is the backbone of any thriving economy,” Dr. Kiggundu said. “The practical skills you have acquired, whether technical or service-oriented, are the skills that keep modern industries running and communities functioning.”

Dr. Kiggundu urged graduates to prioritize quality, noting that the demand for hands-on experience is growing alongside evolving technology. He outlined three core values for the staff: excellence, integrity and adaptability.

Regarding professional conduct, he asked the cohort to place character above financial gain.

“Be honest, reliable and accountable,” Dr. Kiggundu said. “Don’t put money first in whatever you do; money will come.”

NWSC Managing Director Dr. Eng. Silver Mugisha urged the technical graduates to prioritize customer satisfaction, emphasizing that the utility’s success relies on the quality of service delivered to the public.

Dr. Mugisha noted that technical proficiency must be paired with a commitment to meeting client needs promptly. He explained that the new charter is a formal promise to the public, setting strict accountability standards including response times for leaks and windows for resolving technical complaints.

Dr. Mugisha also called on the Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board to accredit the NWSC skills institute to better support the sector. He further asked the authority to reconsider technical assessment charges to ensure a higher number of trainees can be admitted to the center.

Regarding the corporation’s financial performance, Dr. Mugisha reported that NWSC has reduced its expenditures by more than 17 billion Ugandan shillings and met all its target surpluses. He attributed these achievements to continued cost containment initiatives at the utility.

UVTAB Executive Secretary Onesmus Oyesigye praised the utility’s model, calling on both government and private sector entities to emulate the NWSC approach to technical training.

Dr. Rose Kaggwa, the NWSC Senior Director of Business and Scientific Services, highlighted the corporation’s commitment to environmental sustainability through a proposed ICT waste bank.

The initiative aims to establish collection points at local shops where electronic waste such as old phones and solar panels is measured and converted into tokens. These points can then be redeemed for household essentials like sugar and salt. The project is expected to be carried out in collaboration with the Uganda Communications Commission and the National Environment Management Authority.

Dr. Kaggwa also noted a significant milestone in gender inclusion, with female graduates increasing from 15% in previous cohorts to 24% this year.

The graduating class included industrial plumbers, water treatment plant technicians, electromechanical technicians, water quality control technicians and sewage plant technicians.

Others include customer service advisors, welding and fabrication technicians, and faecal sludge plant operators.