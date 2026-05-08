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SFC Receives Maama Kits and Tree Seedlings in Celebration of Gen. Muhoozi’s 52nd Birthday 

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The Special Forces Command (SFC) has received Maama kits and tree seedlings from members of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) as part of activities to celebrate the 52nd birthday of the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

The donations were handed over during visits to selected SFC units, including Nsamizi Military Hospital yesterday, where Maama kits were donated to support mothers and newborn babies.

The PLU team also donated more than 52 tree seedlings to 20 GBAD Brigade in Kigungu as part of efforts aimed at promoting environmental conservation and maintaining a clean and green environment.

Speaking during the event, the chairman of PLU for USA Chapter, Mr. Ronnie Kananura who led the delegation said the initiative was intended to give back to the community in commemoration of Gen. Muhoozi’s 52nd birthday.

He noted that supporting vulnerable people and protecting the environment is important for the future generation, adding that everyone should embrace the spirit of community support and environmental conservation.

Mr. Kananura also commended the Uganda People’s Defence Force, particularly the SFC, for continuously engaging in activities that support communities.

Mr. Steven Rutasharara, the PLU coordinator for external affairs, said the initiative was aimed at spreading hope through charity work, not only in celebration of Gen Muhoozi’s birthday, but also in response to the needs of Ugandans. The team came along with several PLU members, including Hon. Daphine Rwakiiki, the General secretary of PLU for Lyantonde district, among others.

The SFC Director of Human Resource Management, Colonel Mango Baraza, welcomed the team and appreciated Gen. Muhoozi for spearheading initiatives aimed at supporting communities and improving livelihoods.

The event was also attended by the Commander of 3 Special Forces Group, Colonel Francis Mwebaze, his deputy Colonel Frank Kato, the Commander of 20 GBAD Brigade, Maj. Robert Rutabingwa, the Acting Director of Health Services, Captain Dr. Isaac Tukesiga, as well as senior and junior officers and non-commissioned officers of the SFC.


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