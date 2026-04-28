UPDF Flags Off Battle Group XLVII to Somalia

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has today flagged off Battle Group XLVII (BG 47) to the mission area in Somalia following the successful completion of pre-deployment training at the International Peace Support Operations Training Centre (IPSOTC) in Singo, Nakaseke District.

In his remarks, the Commander of UPDF 1 Division, Brig Gen Fred Mwesigye, on behalf of the Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, commended the troops for their dedication and previous contributions to national security, particularly during recent electoral operations.

He urged them to maintain discipline, teamwork and professionalism while in the mission area.

“You are going on a mission, not for leisure. Remain focused, work as a team, and adhere strictly to the guidance of your commanders,” he emphasised.

He cautioned the troops against indiscipline, including alcohol abuse and negligence while on duty, noting that such actions could undermine both individual safety and the reputation of the UPDF.

He further stressed the importance of respecting fellow soldiers, including female personnel, and maintaining high moral standards.

Brig Gen Mwesigye reminded the troops that they carry the image of Uganda and the UPDF, urging them to uphold the force’s legacy.

“The eyes of the country are on you. Go and perform your duties professionally and return safely,” he added.

He concluded by thanking the UPDF leadership for the opportunity to flag off BG XLVII. He also applauded the Commandant of IPSOTC and his team for their commitment to training UPDF troops.

The Commandant of IPSOTC, Colonel Moses Nabaasa, welcomed the chief guest and congratulated the troops upon completing the rigorous pre-deployment training.

He noted that the training, which commenced in November, was designed to prepare the soldiers physically, mentally and professionally for the demands of peace support operations.

“The overall preparedness of the Battle Group stands at 95 per cent, which is a strong testament to the commitment and resilience of both the trainees and instructors,” Col Nabaasa stated.

Col Nabaasa reminded the troops that they would deploy as a unified force, carrying the responsibility of representing Uganda on the international stage.

“You are going as one Battle Group — united in purpose and bound by duty. Be good ambassadors of Uganda and uphold the values of the UPDF,” Col Nabaasa advised.

The Commander of Battle Group XLVII, Colonel Wilson Barigye, expressed gratitude to the IPSOTC leadership and instructors for their commitment to preparing the troops.

“I cannot thank the instructors enough for the knowledge and skills imparted to our personnel. The success of our mission will reflect the quality of the training we have received,” he said.

Col Barigye assured the UPDF leadership and the nation that the battle group is ready for the task ahead and committed to accomplishing its mission. “I am confident that the troops will execute their duties with professionalism, courage and discipline. We shall not let you down,” he affirmed.

In her remarks, the LC1 Chairperson of Kakoola North, Doreen Ayebare, appreciated the UPDF for its continued commitment to safeguarding communities and fostering peace both within Uganda and beyond its borders.

She commended the strong relationship between the UPDF and the local communities, noting that the force has consistently responded swiftly whenever called upon to address security concerns in the surrounding areas.

She further acknowledged the role of the International Peace Support Operations Training Centre in promoting security and cooperation with neighbouring villages.

Ms Ayebare expressed gratitude on behalf of the local leadership and residents for the professionalism and support extended by the UPDF and wished the troops of Battle Group XLVII success in their mission, urging them to serve with discipline and return home safely.

Battle Group XLVII will be deployed to Somalia under the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) framework, where they will join other UPDF contingents in efforts to stabilise the region and support peace-building initiatives.