Muhoozi Birthday Charity Run Raises Over UGX 1 Billion to Support Vulnerable Groups Across Uganda

Muhoozi’s Birthday Charity Run Raises Over UGX 1 Billion to Support Vulnerable Groups Across Uganda

By Watchdog Uganda

KAMPALA — Chief of Defence Forces Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba has announced that his 52nd birthday charity run, held on April 26, 2026 at Kololo Independence Grounds under the theme “Run for Charity, Run for Hope,” successfully raised over UGX 1 billion to support vulnerable communities.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Gen. Muhoozi expressed gratitude to all participants and contributors.

“I’m happy to announce that we raised over 1 billion Uganda shillings during the birthday run. I shall soon announce the charities we shall support and hand over cheques to them. Thank you all for your support,” he said.

The event, organised by the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), attracted thousands of participants from across the country, including government officials, military officers, business leaders, cultural figures, youth groups, and members of the public.

Funds were mobilised through the sale of branded running kits, valued at UGX 20,000 each, as well as mobile money contributions and donations from well-wishers. Business leaders such as Dr Sudhir Ruparelia contributed generously to the cause, with Gen Muhoozi sending a special appreciation message to his single contribution.

Organisers also reported early pledges from ministers, heads of government agencies, Members of Parliament, and private sector partners, reflecting broad-based support for the initiative.

Several public institutions, including the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), also participated in the fundraising effort, alongside senior government officials and private contributors.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa represented Gen. Muhoozi at the colourful event, which combined physical fitness, national unity messaging, and charity fundraising in a highly energetic atmosphere at Kololo.

The run focused on supporting orphans, vulnerable children, persons with disabilities, and other disadvantaged groups, with organisers emphasizing the spirit of compassion, unity, and national service.

Participants described the event as a strong demonstration of collective goodwill, with thousands turning up in branded kits to run, donate, and show solidarity for a shared cause.

Over the years, Gen. Muhoozi’s birthday run has grown into one of Uganda’s most recognised annual charity and social mobilisation events, attracting diverse participation from all sectors of society and contributing to multiple community support initiatives.

Watchdog Uganda notes that this year’s milestone fundraising achievement highlights the growing culture of philanthropy and public participation in national causes.

Organisers are expected to announce detailed beneficiary programmes in the coming weeks, outlining how the funds will be distributed to support targeted social impact initiatives across the country.

The event once again underscored the strong public engagement around charity, youth mobilisation, and national unity efforts, with many participants praising the initiative for bringing together different segments of society in a shared cause of giving back.