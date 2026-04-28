NRM-SAC Pays Honour to Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s 52nd Birthday

The National Resistance Movement-South African (NRM-SAC) Chapter expresses gratitude to Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s dedicated service to the Ugandan force and congratulates him upon making 52 years of age.

In a National Resistance Movement-South Africa Chapter (NRM-SAC) cohesion meeting held on Saturday, 25th April 2026, at Old Parktonia Playground, Randburg, Johannesburg, South Africa, the Chairperson, Isma Luzige, affirmed that NRM-SAC remains supportive of Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s line of cooperation and progressive engagement with our motherland, Uganda, and respect for his birthday was shown by all members of the NRM-SAC Youth League, Women’s League, provincial leaders, district coordinators, mobilisers, and all ordinary cadres.

The NRM-SAC Chairperson, Isma Luzige, called upon members to reunite under one chapter identity; reaffirm the founding principles of unity, patriotism, and cadre responsibility; address emerging concerns affecting the chapter; reinforce discipline and organisational order; and review and strengthen mobilisation strategies, sensitisation, and recruitment drives across all provinces of South Africa.

He emphasised that the political strength of the chapter shall not be measured by rhetoric alone, but by visibility on the ground, numerical growth, organisational penetration, and ideological consolidation.

The chairperson, thereafter, noted that NRM-SAC shall not subscribe to politics of division, confusion, or camps within Southern Africa.

“Members must work collectively to leave behind a credible, disciplined, and respected institutional legacy and some of the misunderstandings witnessed within the Chapter were occasioned by concerns surrounding funds sent from Uganda for Symposium activities,” he said.

“The Chapter remains committed to speaking with one collective voice on all matters of common interest and our appreciation goes to the National Chairman of NRM, H.E. President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, for positively receiving and responding to the Chapter’s concerns following exclusion from the Victory Party organized in Cape Town.”

The chairman commended the NRM Secretariat, Office of the President Diaspora Affairs, and Uganda High Commission for handling the arising matters with maturity, calmness, and diplomatic sobriety.

He also applauded the diaspora league for equally treating the concerns of NRM-SAC with seriousness and escalating the same to higher authorities.

The Chairperson, Isma Luzige, also noted that due to fragmented representation and individual selfish interests, the Diaspora regrettably lost four strategic opportunities offered during the September State House Nakasero meeting hosted by His Excellency the President which would have been secured under a united front.

The General Secretary, Mr S. Suuna Mulondo, emphasised the need for every cadre to renew commitment towards mobilisation of members, supporters, sympathisers, and the wider Ugandan diaspora community; strengthening of NRM-SAC structures from grassroots cells to provincial leadership organs; and the need for discipline, accountability, and regular reporting by all provincial coordinators.

He urged members to take personal responsibility in the expansion, visibility, and consolidation of the chapter and cautioned them against complacency.

The meeting brought together the leadership of NRM-SAC and all members of the Youth League, Women’s League, provincial leaders, district coordinators, mobilisers, and ordinary cadres.