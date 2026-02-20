Who is the best candidate to take on the reigns at King’s College, Budo?

By Rev. Canon Erich Kasirye

Surviving several land disputes and accusations of authoritarianism, next month John Fred Kazibwe will take his mandatory retirement as Headmaster, King’s College, Budo like all his predecessors who clocked 60 years.

During his brief tenure (five years) at the College, Houses like Australia and Grace have been constructed and re-designed, a three storey classroom block has been completed and all walk ways and roads have been tarmacked and re-channeled to reduced traffic congestion on college campus. The school chapel expected to house over 1000 worshippers is now under construction.

The question on every body’s mind is, who will take over from Kazibwe and keeps in step with all this momentum.

While there may be many players in the field like Mrs. Alice Galiwango Kaddu, Deputy Headteacher (Personnel), King’s College Budo and Mr. Geofrey Atwine, the Director of Studies, King’s College, Budo; three major contenders seem to take the show.

Godfrey Kasamba who has been groomed and nurtured by Kaziibwe himself and is currently the Deputy Headmaster at King’s College, Budo is a major contender. Apart from unfounded allegations of poor inter personal skills levelled against him, he seems to have mastered the art of managing the school on the fast lane.

Unfortunately, critics reeling from the effects of Kazibwe’s high “handed” term in office are a bit nervous.

Kaziibwe ’s ‘son’ as never been tested elsewhere as Headmaster.

Besides, as currently the Deputy Headmaster in charge of Finances, keeping Kasamba as next Headmaster will be “bad optics, big time”.

It will appear the departing Headmaster is either trying to bury some receipts or to cover his tracks, raising the question as to whether Kasamba is the best fit or just the safest bet for the Office of the Headmaster. Either way, the scrutiny will be on.

A more level playing field is with the two old students of King’s College, Budo.

David Ssenkungu and Hormisdas Senyimba both head teachers at Ndejje SS and Luzira SS respectively.

At Ndejje SS, in barely two years Ssenkungu has completed a parameter wall around the school and also constructed the state of the art, main gate at the school’s entrance. And with Senyimba at Luzira SS, in only four years he has managed to do a parameter wall around the school and completed a huge classroom block with is expected to house double the student population in the area.

Therefore Development and Growth skills of the two candidates are not in contention here. They are able to continue development trend of Kazibwe long after he’s left the corridors.

What is clearly in contention are the personal profiles of these candidates, specifically their ages. Senyimba is currently at 47 years of age while Senkungu comes at the age of 55 years.

Precedents are not good for Head teachers who come to the school in their forties. For instance, Eliezer Bawuuba (1979-1987) and Patrick Bakkamale (2005- 2021) came to Budo at ages 43 and 45 years respectively.

They both suffered severe burn outs and by their 50s they were indisposed, setting a grim time line for young candidates.

Analysts are therefore skeptical with Senyimba who is currently 47 years. Besides, he also lacks comparative skills necessary for administering a school at the scale of King’s Collge, Budo. Ssenyimba has never been Head teacher of any other school apart from Luzira SS.

Yet Ssenkungu has been tested before with other schools like Luwero SS as a Headteacher.

For now we can only salute the retiring Headmaster, Canon John Fred Kazibwe who rode a promise to smash the status quo at the famed school which was only a preserve of former students and wish him well in his retirement.

Author is Former student, King’s College, Budo (1985-1987).

Rev. Canon Erich Kasirye, 0782392534

Former Student, Ghana House, (1985-1987).