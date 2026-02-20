Traders association raises Concerns over KCCA Trade order operations

By Edrisa Ssentongo

The National Entrepreneurs and Traders association led by the association President Thadeus Musoke Nagenda has raised concerns over trade order operations in the city centre done by Kampala capital city authority which has affected traders and business environment.

NETA has acknowledged the patience exhibited by traders operating formalized businesses who have suffered heavy business losses due to the current trade disorder and the behavior of KCCA enforcement officers who allocate spaces certain vendors for personal benefit contributing to the failure of relocation process and disrupting fair trade practices.

NETA has pledged full support to the process of restoring trade order in the central business district aligning with efforts to create a conducive business environment and also advised street vendors to take up available stalls in gazetted public markets which offer a safe and structured trading environment and also explore the opportunities presented by the e- commerce and the digital platforms Such as e-shops to expand their customer reach and Sales volumes.

” As NETA-Uganda we emphasize the need for collaborative approach in implementing trade order in Kampala and we urge KCCA to work hand in hand with security agencies to ensure smooth and non violent operations to vacate street vendors off the street of Kampala, this will not only ensure safety of vendors and traders but also minimize disruption to business operations,” said Musoke.

” We also call upon KCCA to address bribery and corruption among enforcement officers to ensure transport and fair enforcement of trade operations, engage trade associations like NETA- Ug, FUTA, UNATA, KACITA, UTEA to develop inclusive policies that support business growth and economic development,” added Musoke.