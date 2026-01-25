Minister Babalanda Hails President Museveni’s Vision of Wealth Creation

The Minister for the Presidency and MP-Elect for the Budiope West Constituency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, appreciated President Museveni’s wealth creation philosophy that has empowered Ugandans into meaningful transformation.

At an event that Inspire Africa Coffee organised in celebration of 40 years of growth, and part of the President’s third project inspection visit to Africa Coffee Park, a 150-acre state-of-the-art industrial hub positioned to become the largest coffee-processing and value-addition centre in Eastern and Central Africa and presided over by H.E. Rtd. Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and Mama Janet Kataha Museveni as the chief guests, Hon. Babalanda applauded the stewardship of Mr Tugume, who has demonstrated a big testimony of the power of vision, perseverance, and faith in one’s country.

Driven by conviction and enthusiasm, Hon. Babalanda revealed that what began as a heartfelt conversation between a son and a mother about coffee prices at their farm in 2018 has exposed coffee from the regions of Buganda, Kigezi, Ankole and Bugisu to the shelves of Turkey, the USA and China.

“This is how nations arise when private ambitions align with national purpose,” she said

Mr Tugume, a second-generation coffee farmer who took after his late father, highlighted a remarkable display of a resilience journey he has undergone to achieve success.

“I am so grateful to you, Your Excellency. This dream wouldn’t have taken shape had it not been for you.”

The Inspire Africa Coffee project is aligned with Uganda’s 4th National Development Plan (NDP IV 2025/26–2029/30).

With coffee identified as one of six priority agricultural value chains for value addition, the project aims to shift Uganda from a bulk coffee exporter to a high-value coffee producer and increase Uganda’s coffee value from USD 2 billion to USD 5 billion by 2030.

Earlier in the day, President Museveni and the First Lady toured the fertiliser production plant on the shores of Lake Nyabihoko.

The President later addressed the unstoppable victory rally that was organised to celebrate his recent election victory.

The event was attended by ministers, members of parliament, NRM Central Executive Committee (CEC) members, senior presidential advisors, the clergy, RDCs, Ntungamo District Leadership and the business community.