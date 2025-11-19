President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the NRM Presidential flag bearer, has said the transformation of the Musita–Mayuge–Namayingo–Lumino–Busia road is a powerful reminder of how far the country has come; from the days of conflict to the stability being enjoyed today.

Addressing supporters during a campaign rally at Namayingo Primary School Grounds in Namayingo District today, where he was accompanied by the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Kataaha Museveni, the President reflected on the area’s turbulent past.

He recalled the tense encounter with Idi Amin’s soldiers near Musita during the liberation struggle.

“That road was once a battlefield, I remember being stopped by Amin’s soldiers. When they tried to cause trouble, my colleague acted quickly and the whole group fled,” he said.

He added that returning to the same place and finding a smooth tarmac road gives him great satisfaction, calling it one of the NRM’s great successes.

The President told the people of Namayingo that their region is an example of why safeguarding peace must remain a top priority.

“This area has seen hard times,” he said, recalling battles with Lakwena in Muterere and FOBA rebels who crossed from Kenya.

“Today all that is history. Whatever you are doing, keep the peace, because it is peace that allows us to build and progress.”

On health , President Museveni commended the district for making steady progress in expanding health services. Out of 11 sub-counties, Namayingo has one HCIV and eight HCIIIs, leaving only two sub-counties without a government health facility.

“It seems the leaders of Namayingo have been quite serious,” he said.

To close the remaining gaps, the government has lined up more upgrades including ; Mutumba HCIII to HCIV, Sigulu HCIII to HCIV, Lugala HCII to HCIII and Mulombi HCII to HCIII.

The district’s current health infrastructure includes a digital X-ray machine with a radiologist at Buyinja HCIV and a fully functional HCIV in Bukooli South with four doctors and an ambulance.

On schools , the President mentioned that Namayingo has 84 government primary schools and 129 private primary schools. Out of 50 parishes, 31 have at least one government primary school, while 19 parishes are still lacking.

In secondary education, the district has; 7 government secondary schools offering USE and UPOLET, serving 4,958 students.

On wealth creation, the President reiterated the “Four-Acre Model” to transform households from subsistence to prosperity.

“One acre for coffee, one for fruits, one for food crops, and one for pasture and livestock. Even backyard spaces can support poultry, piggery, or fish farming. This model is not just theory , it is the key to transforming households from subsistence to prosperity,” he said.

The President also handed over the NRM flags to aspiring Members of Parliament, LC V chairperson, councillors, and other party candidates in Namayingo District, formally endorsing their participation in the upcoming elections.

On her part , Maama Janet urged Ugandans to treasure peace, stay united under God, and continue supporting the National Resistance Movement for a stronger and more developed Uganda.

“We thank the Lord for a day like this, when we come to remember what the NRM means to Uganda. It is a national organisation that unites all Ugandans to do what is good and to resist what is wrong,” she said.

The First Lady noted that for decades, the NRM has consistently taught generations about patriotism, discipline and collective responsibility.

“As you heard from your district leaders, even the children are learning to protect their schools and to grow up as one nation under God. That unity is what protects our peace,” she said.

Maama Janet also expressed gratitude for the overwhelming turnout at the rally.

“When I see you in such big numbers, I thank God , He has given you the wisdom to hear what the President has for you. Continue supporting the NRM because it is building a strong, united and developed Uganda for families, for children and for all adults,” she noted.

She cautioned Namayingo residents never to take peace for granted, noting that Uganda’s stability has made it a refuge for people fleeing conflict in neighbouring countries.

“There are many refugees coming here because there is peace that is not in their nations, so we cannot play with peace and our unity. Remember to vote for the President and the NRM so that we can continue building this nation into a better, stronger and more developed Uganda.”

The NRM First National Vice Chairperson Al-Haji Moses Kigongo called on leaders to maintain discipline and avoid divisive politics.

“Let us be united and not divided for the good of this country. A movement person behaves well, is disciplined, and does not look for cheap popularity,” he said.

He advised leaders to use respectful language during campaigns and avoid intimidating the public.

Rt. Hon. Rebecca Kadaga, the First Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister for East African Community Affairs, thanked the people of Namayingo for their consistent support to the NRM and encouraged them to remain committed to the work of development.

“Thank you for supporting the NRM. Please continue contributing so that the party can deliver more services closer to the people,” she said.

The Namayingo District NRM Chairperson, Mr. Raymond Mugisa appreciated the government for elevating Namayingo to district status and highlighted its growing population, now standing at 266,716 people, according to the 2024 census.

Namayingo District has 11 sub-counties, 50 parishes, and 306 villages, with a steadily growing population and expanding electoral footprint.

The district has received Shs 15.3bn , with 99.96% disbursed to 15,409 households, about 26% of all households. This signals strong absorption and community participation in the money economy.

Namayingo hosts 54 Emyooga SACCOs with 2,161 members, benefiting from Shs 1.3 billion in government funding to support enterprise groups.

Out of 306 villages, 218 now have safe water-71% coverage. Major projects completed include:; Protection of key springs and drilling 24 boreholes.

The others are ; rehabilitation of 105 water sources, construction of piped water systems in Namayingo Town Council, Sigulu, and Bumalenge.

The Namayingo Town Council system alone now serves 19,378 people.

Ongoing and planned works include the Lolwe Island piped system, Bukana Water Supply Scheme, and rehabilitation of 35 boreholes, with future expansion planned for Singila Landing Site.

The New solar-powered irrigation schemes in Dohwe and Mulwanda are boosting modern farming. Additional 12-acre demonstration sites are planned in Namahuhuni, Butanira, and Buhobi.

Namayingo is also currently connected to the national grid.Currently, 7 out of 11 sub-counties have electricity, with the government committing to connect Bukana, Sigulu Islands, Banda and Buhemba in the next kisanja.

The event was attended by NRM Central Executive Committee (CEC) members, Members of Parliament, religious and cultural leaders, as well as thousands of supporters.