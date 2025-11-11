HOIMA CITY: There was excitement and celebration at the Frontline Institute of Medical Science (FIMS) as both students and directors witnessed the launch of a new computer laboratory, following a generous donation of 20 computers.

The initiative aims to enhance digital learning and equip learners with vital Information and Communication Technology (ICT) skills.

The computers were donated by Computer Works Uganda in partnership with the Global Technology Access Foundation (GTAF).

Ms Florence Nambi Kawuja, the Co-Director of FIMS, expressed her gratitude to the donors, noting that since the institute’s inception, it has operated without a computer laboratory or reliable access to the internet. She said the new facility will transform how students learn and engage with technology.

“We are very grateful today as we officially launch our first computer laboratory. We sincerely thank the executive Director Computer Works Uganda, Mr John Kyakuwa, our donors, the Global Technology Access Foundation and the entire Computer Works Uganda team, for giving us this opportunity,” she said.

Ms Nambi revealed that the computers will help students and the community who wish to acquire computer literacy since in today’s world, without ICT skills, life becomes very difficult.

She added that the laboratory, which is fully connected to the internet, will make e-learning and research easier for both students and instructors.

“We consider ourselves very fortunate to be among the few institutions selected this year. The donors only support three schools annually, and we were the last chosen for 2025. This shows how valued we are and gives us the motivation to keep growing. I urge all our students to work hard and take full advantage of these resources to gain modern ICT skills.”

FIMS, a newly established health institute in Hoima City, offers various medical and health-related courses.

According to the administration, the lack of a computer lab had previously limited students’ ability to develop digital competencies, especially as the term neared its end.

The Hoima City School Inspector, Ms Caroline Nyamahunge, commended the institute’s leadership for prioritizing technology in medical education, saying the new computer lab will significantly boost both teaching and learning efficiency.

“In this generation, everyone must know how to use a computer. We are happy that FIMS now has a fully equipped computer lab. Even in hospitals today, technology plays a vital role in patient data management, diagnosis, and research.”

Ms Nyamahunge emphasized that ICT proficiency improves students’ employability, as most job openings today require applicants with computer knowledge.

“When you gain ICT skills, you stand a higher chance of securing a job. I encourage students to make proper use of the computers for academic work, research, practice data entry, and use educational software. Avoid wasting time on TikTok or posting inappropriate content. Let us bridge the digital divide and make e-learning a reality.”

Calling upon them to use the machines responsibly so they can benefit many others, she advised students to be disciplined and avoid dismantling or stealing computer parts.

John Kyakuwa, the Executive Director Computer Works Uganda Ltd shared that since 2010, they have been donating computer labs to schools across Uganda, believing that access alone would spark transformation.

He said however, by 2018, they had to rethink the approach after realizing that when schools received everything for free, they often didn’t feel ownership.

“Many waited for systems to fail, and when they did, they lacked the budget or initiative to maintain them. Some reached out for repairs or replacements, but couldn’t afford even basic servicing. That’s when we shifted to a Match model. If a school commits to purchasing 10 computers, we match that with 10 more for 20 user workstations, creating sustainable computer labs,” Kyakuwa explained.

He shared that technology is not just a tool but a mouthpiece for development in emerging economies as it connects communities, unlocks opportunity, and empowers the next generation to lead with knowledge.

“Through our partnership with Global Technology Access Foundation, we now also provide internet subscriptions, turning these labs into hubs of research and collaboration. What used to be fewer computer labs donated per year has grown into supporting more schools annually. This is how we build lasting impact together.”

He added that in the near future they plan to introduce mobile accessible computers to schools that would enable them to study or access their computers at go.

The institute’s Director, Mr Living Kawuju, said the new partnership with Computer Works Uganda will extend beyond the institute itself to serve the broader Hoima community because all members of the community will be required to visit the institute to learn different ICT skills.

“This computer lab is not limited to FIMS students alone; we plan to offer ICT training programs for people from the community and even students from neighbouring schools. Our goal is to promote digital inclusion and empower the entire community with relevant computer skills.”

He further noted that FIMS now stands out among other institutions in the region for having a fully functional, internet-connected computer lab.

“While many schools have fewer than ten computers, and some are not operational, we now have twenty working machines with reliable connectivity. I urge our students to take this as an opportunity to expand their knowledge through digital learning and research,” he said.

Mr Ali Nabende, the Technical Manager at Computer Works Uganda, urged the institute to maintain its computer systems properly, highlighting the benefits of the supplied Windows MultiPoint Server (WMS) systems, which are virus-free, energy-efficient, and require minimal management—making them ideal for educational use.

He noted that the installed computers are high-performance units equipped with Microsoft-licensed software, offline research content, and offer up to 90 per cent lower maintenance costs.

The lab features a free internet management system, remote user access, and split-screen technology to support multitasking and collaborative learning.

Mr Nabende further revealed that FIMS was not initially among the intended beneficiaries but was later selected after another school failed to meet the donation requirements.

“For 2025, FIMS became the last institute to receive computers under this program. We will resume giving out computers next year, but schools must first apply and demonstrate the need and readiness for ICT integration.”

FIMS Guild President, Mr Moses Naturinda, expressed appreciation on behalf of the student body, saying the new facility would greatly enhance their learning experience.

“We have been studying our course units without access to computers. Now, every student will have a chance to use these systems for practical lessons, research, and digital projects. We are confident that these skills will make us more competent professionals once we leave school,” he said.