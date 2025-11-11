In what can be described as abominable in Ugandan and African culture and laws, a Primary teacher attached to Hamry Nursery and Primary School situated in Wanyange Hill, Jinja district is in the coolers on allegations of aggravated homosexuality.

According to the Uganda Police Force (UPF) the suspect has been identified as Emmanuel Gaga 22, who teaches English language.

Reports say he was arrested for allegedly performing unwanted and unlawful sexual act of homosexuality against an 11-year-old juvenile.

The Kiira Regional Police publicist SP James Mubi in a statement says the miserable-looking Gaga has been charged with aggravated homosexuality contrary to Section 2(1) & 3 (1) (2) (a) (e) of the Anti-Homosexuality Act.

These provisions outline specific circumstances that constitute aggravated homosexuality and the corresponding penalties.

SP Mubi says proper medical examination was conducted and confirms the accused person is of a sound mind and he confesses having committed the offence on November 8, 2025.

It is reported that on the fateful day of 8th November,2025 the now unethical teacher lured his unsuspecting victim to his rented room, purportedly to help with some household chores before shafting the bums of the tender age boy.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the rented room has for months been turned into a torture chamber where the errant teacher shafts young boys in turn and in return gives them chapati, rolex (not the watch) and sodas as appreciation for donating him their bums.

It is not yet clear whether the school directors and top management were aware of this elicit and criminal activity which is considered a taboo in Uganda and many other African cultures and countries.

Kiira Regional Police Command under the RPC SSP Charles Nsaba says their officers remain committed to issues regarding safety and security of learners in primary and secondary schools as well as institutions of higher learning in the region.

What You Need To Know:

Section 3(1) states that a person who commits the offence of aggravated homosexuality is liable to suffer imprisonment for life.

Section 3(2)(a) states that an offender is liable to imprisonment for life if the victim is a minor or a person with a disability.

Section 3(2)(e) states that an offender is liable to imprisonment for life if the offender is a person in authority or a person who has care or supervision over the victim.

According to the Uganda Anti-Homosexuality Act, penalties for suspects upon conviction include:

For aggravated homosexuality: imprisonment for life (Section 3(1)). Specific circumstances that constitute aggravated homosexuality and attract life imprisonment include: when the victim is a child (minor) and when the offender is a person in authority over the victim.

These penalties reflect the law’s provisions regarding same-sex activities.

Global Reactions:

The global community, especially human rights activists and organizations, have strongly condemned Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Act of 2023. Here are some reactions.

Condemnation: Human Rights Watch and other organizations have denounced the law, citing its draconian punishments and potential for widespread human rights abuses.

Withdrawal of Funding: Some international partners and organizations withdrew funding after the law’s enactment, citing concerns about human rights and the potential impact on vulnerable populations.

For example, the World Bank suspended new financing to Uganda in response to the law.

Solidarity: Many organizations, including AIDS Vaccine Advocacy Coalition (AVAC), a non-profit organization based in New York and the International AIDS Society, have shortly after the law’s passage expressed solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community in Uganda and globally, calling for the law’s repeal.

Criticism of Uganda’s Government: The United States (USA) and other countries have criticized Uganda’s government for enacting the law, which they say undermines human rights and public health efforts.

Concerns about HIV/AIDS: The law’s potential impact on HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment has been a major concern, with many experts warning that it will drive vulnerable populations underground and increase the risk of transmission.

Overall, the global community has been vocal in its criticism of Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Act, and many organizations are working to support the LGBTQ+ community in Uganda and advocate for human rights.

Teachers who engage in such heinous acts are a betrayal to the teaching profession and the trust placed in them. They undermine the very foundation of education and child safety.

“…to those who exploit their position of authority and trust to harm children, you have committed an unforgiveable act and you have not only caused irreparable damage to your victims but also tarnished the reputation of dedicated educators who work tirelessly to make a positive impact…”, remarked one of the elders in Jinja City.

Government Defensive

The Ugandan government has consistently responded to criticism from the international community on the Anti-Homosexuality Act by:

Defending the law: Parliament has defended the legislation as a key safeguard to protect Uganda’s family values, cultures, and tradition.

Asserting sovereignty: President Yoweri Museveni now on a campaign trail seeking to renew his mandate for another five-year term 2026-31 has stated that Uganda can stand alone and will not be swayed by external pressures, emphasizing the country’s sovereignty.

Rejecting repeal calls: The government has flatly rejected calls for repeal from Western countries, the UN, and human rights organizations. Some Ugandans have appealed against the law and the Court is yet to handle.

Labeling critics as promoters of LGBTQ+ rights: The government has portrayed critics as attempting to impose Western values and promote homosexuality.

It has also accused critics of interfering in domestic affairs: The government has accused Western countries and organizations of overstepping their boundaries and interfering in Uganda’s internal affairs.

The government’s stance reflects a determination to assert Uganda’s sovereignty and uphold its cultural values, despite international criticism.