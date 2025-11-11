The Patriotic League of Uganda has taken a bold step in reinforcing its diaspora presence by unveiling a new leadership team for the United States chapter. The announcement was made by PLU National Chairman Micheal Nuwagira Toyota Kaguta, whose strategic brilliance has been credited with ensuring the diaspora becomes a strong pillar of support for NRM while deflating NUP’s influence.

Toyota Kaguta urged the sixty‑member team to remain focused on transforming PLU in the US, describing their mobilisation strategy as crucial to compatriots abroad.

At the center of the new leadership is Ronnie Kananura, appointed Chapter Chairperson. In his acceptance speech, Kananura pledged to unite the chapter through reconciliation and inclusivity:

“Fellow Members of the Diaspora. I am deeply honored and humbled to accept the role of Chairman PLU‑USA chapter… Our mission is to ensure that our Diaspora is not just seen but heard, respected and empowered… Leadership is not a solo act. It is a symphony of voices. I invite each of you to be part of this movement not as supporters but as stakeholders, strategists and story tellers… Let this be a new beginning, defined by action, impact and unity for PLU‑USA chapter.”

Kananura’s words resonated strongly with members, setting the tone for a leadership that prioritizes inclusivity, reconciliation, and collective action. He hailed the new team as “men and women of substance” and praised Toyota Kaguta for being “spot on.”

Other appointments include ,Gad Eteu eho has been named as Deputy Chairperson. Benita Lutaaya and Betty Kizito eill serve as Executive Secretary and Assistant Executive Secretary, and Francis Nkuusa, Ronald Rutehenda, and Susan Gakwavu as Chief Mobilizers. Programs, communications, youth mobilisation, and regional coordination have also been entrusted to a diverse team of leaders across the US.

The appointments have been welcomed with enthusiasm. Betty Kizito expressed gratitude for the trust placed in her, saluting the outgoing team and committing to strengthen diaspora bonds under Rutasharara’s leadership. Chief Mobilizer Francis Nkuusa emphasized that their efforts will extend to Uganda itself, ensuring PLU’s mobilisation directly supports Museveni’s campaign.

With Toyota Kaguta’s leadership and Kananura’s call for unity, the new US chapter team is expected to energize the diaspora, consolidate support for NRM, and weaken opposition influence, marking a decisive step in the reelection push.