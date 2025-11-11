Margaret Shamim also known with her fitness name as Rehema is a vibrant and passionate fitness trainer at the newly inaugurated Express Fitness Club facility situated along Lubas road in Jinja city.

With her infectious energy and dedication to her craft, Rehema is not only inspiring countless individuals to take control of their health and fitness but a real magnet that leaves every client and potential ones thirsty of visiting the facility every other day because of her charm and charisma.

Aged 26 the Kenyan mother of one and a teacher by profession is already becoming the talk of the town in Jinja City among both men and women who openly confess they have never met or experienced a trainer with that level of professionalism before.

“…she has a very positive attitude and her touch does not live you the same because she advises and guides clients, some who are approaching gym for the first time…”, one of the first city customers to enroll Emmanuel Kamugisha popularly known as Gish complimented.

Gish praises Rehema’s professionalism and charisma saying she is a gen who captivates everyone with her radiant smile and personality.

Michael Muwanguzi a senior journalist and broadcaster attached to Smart FM echoes this sentiment, openly admiring Rehema’s impact on Jinja City. He notes that Rehema has redirected many hesitant gym-goers to Express Fitness Club showcasing her influence and charm.

Rehema’s journey to fitness stardom is a testament to her resilience and determination.

A registered teacher who started her teaching profession at Green Valley (now known as Frodo Green academy) in Bidi ward, Kwanza constituency, and Transzoa County, she was left jobless after the COVID-19 pandemic struck Kenya in 2020.

But she turned her life around and is now leading the charge at Express Fitness, inspiring others to do the same.

Joining hands with Rehema is the manager James Mustapha Waiswa, a certified trainer who has undoubtedly made many people who had misconceptions and little understanding about fitness and wellness facilities have been converted and are now full-time subscribed members.

The now popular Express Fitness Club is owned by business guru Hajji Noor Ahmed Osman who doubles as the Second Deputy Prime Minister (Katukiro)in Busoga kingdom.

The state -of -the -art facility situated on a 3-floor newly constructed building boasts of an array of amenities and is now rated as one of the best in Uganda.

It also features a state-of-the-art sauna and steam room as well as a modern in-house laundry facility, making the comprehensive set up an ideal destination for individuals seeking a holistic approach to health and wellness.

Fitted with close to 150 different types of fitness and wellness equipment, the multi million shillings state of the art facility is being referred to as a One Stop Centre because it also has a café, restaurant, a car auto spa and washing facility as well as accommodation in a serene and ecosystem environment.

What You Need To Know:

How the state-of-the-art Express Fitness Club will benefit a busy Jinja City:

Supporting the Health and Wellness of a Diverse Population.

Jinja City, with its thriving tourism, business, and industrial sectors, attracts people from diverse backgrounds.

A modern fitness facility like Express Fitness Club can cater to the health and wellness needs of providing a convenient and comfortable space to maintain their fitness routine while living or working in Jinja.

The facility is already offering a stress-relieving outlet and a chance to recharge, improving productivity and focus.

In an address during the inaugural event, the Executive Director National Planning Authority (NPA)Dr Joseph Muvawala noted that fitness facilities are a key to the prevention of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) in Uganda.

Dr Muvawala who doubles as the Busoga Kingdom Prime Minister (Katukiro) says fitness facilities like Express Fitness Club can play a vital role in preventing NCDs by providing regular exercise, offering guidance on healthy eating and lifestyle choices thus helping individuals make informed decisions about their health.

NCDs such as heart diseases, diabetes and certain types of cancer, among others are increasingly becoming a major health threat in Uganda.

Research has shown that many NCDs are caused by lifestyle factors including physical inactivity, unhealthy diets and tobacco use. In Uganda, the prevalence pf NCDs is rising with an estimated 33% of deaths attributed to NCDs.

It is also Providing a welcoming space to stay active and energized during their stay in Jinja.

Such a facility also promotes a healthy lifestyle and providing opportunities for socialization and community building.

Hajji Noor Ahmed Osman’s visionary investment in Express Fitness Club has not only transformed the landscape of Jinja city but also created a hub for wellness and opportunity.

Experts say by providing unique services and employment opportunities for the youth and skilled professionals, Hajji Osman is making a lasting impact on the community on the community in which he lives and does business.

By investing in a state-of-the-art fitness facility like Express Fitness Club, now Jinja City residents can demonstrate their commitment to the health, well-being, and quality of life for both dwellers and visitors.