In this article, I explore how critical thinking can help us understand why President Museveni is likely to remain in State House in 2026.

I begin with the words of Professor Oweyegha-Afunaduula, who once told me, “Mukisa, keep writing, but always write the truth. Don’t fear to be abused. I have been abused for more than 30 years over my writings”(Oweyegha-Afunaduula, Nawaka Village, Luuka District, 2025). Inspired by these words from a 76-year-old professor, I apply the concept of critical thinking to Uganda’s current political situation.

Sternberg, as cited by Lipman (1987), defined critical thinking as “the mental processes, strategies, and representations that people use to solve problems, make decisions, and learn new concepts.” Similarly, the Center for Critical Thinking and Alternative Analysis (CCTAA, 2025) notes that thinking critically involves analyzing information, interpreting meaning, drawing inferences, solving problems, evaluating information, making decisions, and thinking creatively.

Indeed, when one critically analyses the NRM campaign strategies and the crowds at their rallies, one may logically conclude that President Museveni is poised to remain in State House in 2026. Sometimes we need to be honest with ourselves and evaluate situations objectively — that is the essence of critical thinking.

Some readers may wonder whether this “Karamoja man” has been paid to write this. The answer is no. I am simply grounded in the theory and practice of critical thinking. For instance, the CCTAA (2025) gives an example: “A plumber who arrives to fix a leaky sink may review the items in their tool bag and think critically to determine which ones can best help them repair the sink.” In the same way, many Ugandans will think critically on the day of voting — examining their options carefully before deciding how to ensure that President Museveni remains in State House in 2026.

Research worldwide indicates that applying critical thinking improves people’s health, relationships, finances, consumption, education, and work (Butler, 2024).

Therefore, since critical thinking points to President Museveni’s continued leadership, I call upon him to promote good health, quality education, unity among Ugandans, and better financial welfare for all citizens.

Ayub Mukisa, PhD

Executive Director, Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC)

Email: ayubmukisa@gmail.com