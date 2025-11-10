President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has called on Ugandans to protect the peace and stability ushered in by the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government and to consolidate the country’s progress through hard work, wealth creation and vigilance against external and internal threats to Uganda’s development.

The President made the remarks today as he concluded his campaign trail in the Bugisu Sub-region with a grand rally for Mbale City and Mbale District, held in Mbale City.

President Museveni said the NRM’s greatest achievement over the last 40 years has been establishing enduring peace across Uganda, which he attributed to the Movement’s rejection of sectarian politics.

“The NRM brought peace to Uganda because of the way we look at things. We don’t believe in sectarianism—religion, tribe, or looking down on women. Because of that ideology, we have been able to build a strong party that wins elections in the first round and create stability in our politics,” he said.

The President added that this peace has enabled Uganda to build strong national institutions such as the army, police, judiciary and service commissions—all anchored on patriotism and professionalism.

He identified development as the second major contribution of the NRM, noting that it encompasses both economic and social infrastructure.

He cited the extensive rehabilitation and construction of roads, electricity expansion, and access to water as key enablers of growth in Bugisu.

“Here in Mbale, you can audit what we have done. We repaired and worked on the Mbale–Soroti road, the Mbale–Budaka road, and the Mbale–Bubulo–Bugobero road. Work has started on the Mbale– Magale– Namisindwa road, while in plan we have the Mbale–Nkonkonjeru road (20km) and the longer Butaleja road (90km),” President Museveni said.

He added that road connectivity is now complemented by electricity access and telecommunication coverage across the region.

“You have telephones everywhere now, and electricity has reached most places. The remaining task is to extend it to the few areas not yet covered,” he said.

On water, President Museveni acknowledged significant progress but said the government will extend safe water to the remaining areas.

“Mbale District has 613 villages, and 484 of them have safe water—about 79%. That leaves 21% without, and we are going to cover those. There is also piped water in many towns such as Mbale Municipality, Nambale, Nakaloke and Nabumali,” he noted.

President Museveni said the government is prioritizing water for production and irrigation to support commercial agriculture, citing ongoing projects such as Namatala Irrigation Scheme and Nakusi Solar-Powered Irrigation Scheme, alongside the Wabukhasa Communal Valley Tank and Wabukhasa Solar Irrigation System that already serve thousands of farmers.

“We are investing in irrigation because we must stop depending only on rain-fed agriculture. Using the mountains and valleys properly will increase productivity and prevent disasters like mudslides,” he said.

President Museveni added that rehabilitation of the Tororo– Mbale– Kampala– Gulu– Pakwach railway line is ongoing, aimed at improving transport efficiency and boosting trade.

On education, President Museveni highlighted the expansion of public schools as evidence of the NRM’s social transformation agenda.

“When I was at Ntare School in 1961, we had many boys from Bugisu because there were few schools across the country. But today Mbale alone has 21 government secondary schools, and that makes me very happy,” he said.

He reiterated his commitment to free education in government schools, saying the program had been partly sabotaged by headteachers, and announced the establishment of skilling hubs per zone to equip young people with employable skills.

“In these skilling hubs, I train young people for just six months, and they become useful to society, producing goods we used to import from Italy and China. In the next government, I want us to get serious with free education in government schools,” the President said.

President Museveni reminded Ugandans to distinguish between development, which is public infrastructure, and wealth, which is household income.

“Development is ours, but wealth is yours and for your family. We have built the infrastructure, but each family must now create wealth,” he said, emphasizing government initiatives such as the Parish Development Model (PDM) and Emyooga which are empowering millions to join the money economy.

He said the government will add Shs15 million to every parish under PDM for local leaders and also create special funds for cultural, religious, and unemployed university graduates as well as ghetto youth.

President Museveni said that while the government employs about 480,000 people, factories, farms, and service sectors now provide 1.3 million jobs, three times more than public employment.

“Jobs come from wealth—from commercial agriculture, manufacturing, ICT, services and artisanship. A country where most jobs come from the government is doomed,” he said.

He noted that Uganda’s economy continues to grow strongly despite foreign pressure.

“Even when they cut aid because we rejected homosexuality, Uganda kept progressing. Our economy remains one of the fastest growing in the world,” he said.

With oil production set to start next year, President Museveni said Uganda is poised for a “qualitative leap” in infrastructure and service delivery.

He also reassured citizens of peace and stability during and after elections.

“Nobody can disturb our peace. Anybody who tries will be dealt with. We must protect the gains we have made and move into the future with confidence,” he said.

President Museveni ended his Bugisu Sub-region campaign with a clear message that: peace, development, wealth creation, jobs, and free education remain the pillars of Uganda’s transformation.

He urged the people of Mbale to consolidate these gains, embrace commercial production, and safeguard the stability that has enabled the region’s growth.

The NRM Vice Chairperson for Eastern Region, Mr. Calvin Echodu, thanked the President for coming to Bugisu and for his continued support to the sub-region, and cautioned the public against tribal sentiments, calling them a danger to national unity.

The NRM Chairperson for Mbale, Mr. Moses Wambogo, also expressed gratitude to the President for his development commitment to Mbale and the Bugisu Sub-region.