In February 2022, His Excellency the President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni launched the Parish Development Model (PDM) in Kibuku District, with the aim of transforming the lives of Ugandans at the grassroots level. Three years down the road, the government of Uganda has released 3.12 trillion shillings to support this initiative, with Kampala District receiving 29.5 billion shillings and benefiting over 29,317 individuals across its 100 parishes.

Kawempe Division, with its 22 parishes, has received 6.6 billion shillings, with each parish receiving 300 million shillings. The total number of beneficiaries in Kawempe Division is 6,460, who have transformed their lives by engaging in various activities and enterprises that have yielded profits. These include petty trade, tailoring, restaurants, saloons, and other small businesses.

The Parish Development Committees (PDCs) from all the parishes in Kawempe Division have played a crucial role in the success of the PDM program, working effectively and efficiently to identify and support beneficiaries. I have also had the opportunity to meet with all the Assistant Ward Administrators and addressed their challenges, urging them to up their game to ensure the continued success of the program.

The impact of the PDM program in Kawempe Division has been remarkable. Beneficiaries have reported significant improvements in their economic well-being, with many able to start and grow their own businesses. The program has also promoted a sense of community and cooperation, with beneficiaries working together to support each other and drive economic growth.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank the PDM vision bearer, His Excellency the President, for this initiative that resonates well with the NRM’s social economic transformation agenda. I also extend my gratitude to the State House Political Affairs and Mobilisation team, headed by Senior Presidential Advisor Counsel Moses Byaruhanga, and staff such as Hajjati Mariam Namayanja and Hajjati Shabirah Nassali, for their efforts in the success of our recent PDM Mobilisation, verification, and assessment exercise in Kawempe Division.

The PDM program has brought hope and prosperity to many in Kawempe Division, and I am confident that with continued support and commitment, it will continue to transform lives and drive economic growth in our community.

As I reflect on the progress made so far, I am reminded of the immense potential of the PDM program to bring about positive change in the lives of Ugandans. I urge all stakeholders to continue working together to ensure the success of this initiative and to make Kawempe Division a shining example of the impact of the PDM program.

The success of the PDM program in Kawempe Division is a testament to the power of community-driven development and the importance of grassroots engagement in driving economic growth. I am proud to be part of this initiative and look forward to seeing its continued impact in the years to come.

In conclusion, the PDM program has brought significant benefits to Kawempe Division, transforming the lives of beneficiaries and promoting economic growth and development. I urge all stakeholders to continue supporting this initiative and working together to ensure its continued success.

However, I must note that there is a slight delay in the disbursement of funds to beneficiaries in Makerere University’s Muluka 1 and 2 parishes, where 140 million shillings remains unreleased. The Sacco leaderships in these parishes had put a hold on the disbursement of the funds, citing concerns that some applicants were not residents of the area, but rather workers on campus. Using my veto powers as the President’s representative, I directed the Assistant Ward Administrators and the PDC to release the funds to the potential beneficiaries, and I expect this process to be completed soon.

Kagenyi Lukka is the Deputy RCC Kampala City – Kawempe Division.