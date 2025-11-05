Many people are wondering why campaigns are most peaceful this time compared to the past but the reason is simple. The reason is straight forward; forces that used to cause incitement and tension have largely been defeated although there are still low level attempts to stir problems.

And because of the fear and intimidation that peace-loving Ugandans were subjected to that frightened them from freely participating in politics, including campaigns and voting, there is a higher chance that majority will turn up to vote and this will automatically shoot up figures for the winning candidates.

On the side of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), the target for the Presidential candidate, Gen (Rtd) Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, is 13million votes out of the registered voters in the database of the independent Electoral Commission (EC)-estimated at 22million.

According to the NRM secretariat, NRM has 20.7millon members. Discounting some who may not be registered voters and those who may not be available to vote for whatever reason; add the undecided and opposition supporters converting to the NRM side, 13million is achievable. All it requires is stronger loyalty, being proactive in mobilisation, proper coordination at the various party hierarchies and, later on, voting.

President Museveni’s campaign so far speaks of a population that’s receptive and at peace with his message of a lot done and more to come. Of all candidates, his is a unique package. It comes with empirical evidence of what been done unlike others who talk only of probabilities of the future and “what ifs”. Incumbency has challenges to it but such benefits arise.

For Team Museveni, surpassing past electoral margins shouldn’t be a dream. It’s a reward awaiting more vibrancy and better organisation.

NRM’s lead is usually undone by overconfidence and passiveness. A party with grassroots structures incomparable to any other would be assured of a comfortable share of support but because of a feeling that victory is already won, the advantage is wasted.

In the current electoral season, there is notable laxity in the constituencies, districts and cities despite the fact that NRM has flagbearers everywhere. Some candidates have not put up posters while some have very few. Others, after getting nominated, retreated into the background. Officially, campaigns have not been flagged off but there are activities that a serious candidate can pull off without breaching the law or rules. Pinning posters, keeping visible by attending functions and appearing in media doesn’t break rules.

Some flagbearers are nowhere to be seen in their areas until the President arrives for his rallies. The secretariat and teams from the centre are saddled with the task of coordinating the ground despite the presence of structures everywhere.

From the time of the primaries until after the elections next year, structures should be most active, both autonomously and in conjunction with the centre. Voters can get busy and “forget” how they voted in the primaries unless the flagbearers stay grounded with them. Opposition groups are also courting them. NRM has to stay close to its supporters while bringing on board new ones until the end.

After elections, the old way of going to sleep until the elections should stop! Those who will have been elected should break the cycle of elected leaders who vanish from voters until they need them for the next election. Any unsuccessful flagbearers should maintain the mindset they campaigned with of remaining people’s representatives at that level, while mobilising them for development.

There is an excuse that party structures have no money to operate even during the current season and pressure is on the secretariat to find and release money for them to run.

Granted, logistics are required but in the absence of special support from the centre, structures can operate within means at the smallest unit where on doesn’t require transport allowance to move and meet with other members. In the cells, everyone lives within walking distance of others.

For leaders in village structures, and this is where it calls for strategic thinking, empowerment programmes such as Parish Development Model (PDM) bridge the gap. Beneficiaries are able to recoup profits which they can use to support their party and to mobilise for area and national development.

A patriot will always find a way to serve their nation and to lead creatively.

For flagbearers at a higher level, more so incumbents and the rich, the positions they are competing for are remunerated. Giving back to the party in order to protect and consolidate the gains is a wise political investment and sign that they deserved party ticket.

Also, considering widespread outcry on commercialisation of politics, money should not be the key motivator in campaigns lest opponents use it as a weapon. When it is available, it should be applied without breaking the law but in its absence party business shouldn’t come to a standstill.

Sometimes I admire opposition supporters.

They may be few but full of vigour and creativeness to a point of appearing to be the dominant side whereas not. That’s how they have always managed to bully NRM supporters (online) and capturing the political narrative yet very light on the ground. With the relative calm prevailing, there is an opportunity to fully reclaim any lost ground and make 2026 the start of a new “fundamental change” era exactly 40 years since the original great declaration by the new Head-Of-State, Yoweri Museveni, at Parliament building on January 29, 1986.

The author is the Special Presidential Assistant-Press & Mobilisation/Deputy Press Secretary

Email: faruk.kirunda@statehouse.go.ug

0776980486/0783990861