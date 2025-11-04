By Edrisa ssentongo

The national social security fund of Uganda is under final preparations to host All Africa Pension Summit 2025 from 5th- 7th November as decision makers from African pension funds, international finance institutions, Private equity firms, venue capitalists, key stakeholders gather to discuss a future they can fund.

The Summit will last for three days at Speke resort and convention centre Munyoyo bringing all key stakeholders collaboratively to address the continent’s challenges and unlock the full potential capital for Africa’s economic and social development.

The areas of discussion for the three days of the Summit are many and rotate around expanding pension coverage and strategies that build sustainable savings culture, boost pension participation, bringing agriculture start ups and informal workers into pension and savings schemes and how pension schemes can partner with governments to enhance financial sustainability.

Pension funds across Africa hold $700 billion in assets under management, this is a a major opportunity for Africans to catalyze our own economies by providing funding that is notified to unfavourable condition from foreign funding agencies, said Patrick Ayota, the Managing Director of NSSF Uganda.

The Pension landscape has been recently reshaped by the rise of innovative technologies and growing environmental, social and governance concerns in fund management and investment.

These developments have fundamentally transformed the global pension sector demanding a rethinking of pension designs to address evolving dynamics

At the same time pension systems across the continent face persistent challenges including low coverage especially among women, governance issues, limited capacity, longevity risk, Cyber security, restrictive Regulatory frameworks and demographic shifts which underscore the need for innovative and inclusive solutions.

Understanding pension reforms, challenges, opportunities and the changing investment landscape is crucial for building resilient inclusive pension systems.

This knowledge empowers regulators, policy makers, scheme administrators, fund managers and financial experts to collaborate and ensure adequate retirement income.