President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Presidential flag bearer, on Monday, 3rd November, 2025, announced an ambitious nationwide fish farming program.

Speaking during a campaign rally at Serere District Headquarters, Serere District, President Museveni unveiled a fish farming plan designed to restore wetlands, generate irrigation water, and create wealth among rural households.

“We’re going to develop a massive fish farming program along the edges of the wetlands because we want the wetlands to regain water so that we get water for irrigation. We shall earn more, but also use the water for irrigation,” he said.

The NRM candidate showcased a video of his model fish project in Lango, where he said he generates Shs140 million per year in profits.

“This is the answer for the fishing people. If you listen to my advice, we’re going to have so much money from fish farming,” he said.

President Museveni added that the government will introduce a special fund for fishermen, separate from the Shs100 million under the Parish Development Model (PDM) funds sent to parishes.

“We are adding a fund for fishermen because their needs are bigger than the Shs 100 million under the PDM. They need good boats, fishing nets, and engines. We shall have a special fund for them,” President Museveni emphasized.

Peace and Stability:

President Museveni reminded the people of Serere of the NRM’s historical role in restoring peace and stability across Uganda, particularly in regions once affected by insurgencies.

“Lakwena disturbed this very area of Serere alongside other rebels, and your being here is testimony that we defeated them,” he said.

“This is the first time Uganda has had peace for such a long time. In the past, there was trouble everywhere. NRM has a strong system; when we get problems, we deal with them,” he added, attributing the current development momentum in Teso to the dividends of peace.

President Museveni used the rally to highlight extensive road works and infrastructure projects across the Teso region over the last decade.

He recounted how the government extended tarmac roads from Soroti to Lango and Karamoja, and from Pallisa to Kumi, bypassing Mbale.

“We now have money for the Kumi–Ngora–Serere–Kagwara road. The contractor is being procured,” H.E. Museveni said, adding that the road from Serere to Soroti will also be done because it’s a shorter route.

“Once we get the money, the rest is easy,” he noted.

President Museveni revealed ongoing plans to rehabilitate the old railway line through Soroti and construct a new one from Tororo to Kampala, to facilitate trade and movement of goods.

He further listed a string of completed and ongoing roads in the sub-region, including: Tirinyi–Pallisa–Kumi (111km), Kumi–Mukongoro–Pallisa (111km), Arapai–Katakwi (44km), Katakwi–Irrir (40km), Kumi–Ladot (26km), Soroti City Roads (7.2km), Kumi Town Roads (12.2km), and Katakwi Town Roads (10km)

Other national roads under rehabilitation include Soroti–Dokolo–Lira–Kamdini (189km) and Tororo–Mbale–Soroti (150km), and those currently under procurement include Kumi–Ngora–Brooks Corner–Serere–Kagwara (102km) and Katine–Ochero (69.9km).

Designs are also underway for Soroti–Amuria–Abim (76.7km), Soroti–Serere–Pingire–Mugarama (64km), and Soroti (Arapai)–Amuria–Acan Pii (88km).

On electricity, President Museveni commended authorities for extending power to almost all parts of the district.

“I am happy that all sub-counties have electricity except two. That is very good,” he said.

Water supply and sanitation also featured prominently in the President’s address. According to government figures, out of 277 villages in Serere District, 235 have access to safe water, representing 85% coverage, leaving only 42 villages without clean water.

President Museveni observed that urban piped water projects are already operational in Serere Town Council (serving 25,967 people), Ocapa Town (19,513 people), Kyere Town (29,897 people), and Kasilo (4,025 people).

Ongoing water projects include the Agule Parish system in Kasilo Sub-county, while new systems are planned for Kidetok Town Council, Kadungulu, and Mugarama.

For irrigation and water for production, the President cited the Ongor Small Scale Irrigation Project in Atira, the Opapa Irrigation Scheme in Kateta Sub-county (32 acres), and the Owiiny Valley Dam in Bugondo Sub-county, completed in December 2024 for Shs 4.3 billion.

Education:

President Museveni was happy to learn that Serere District currently has 98 government primary schools with 115,935 pupils and 119 private primary schools. There are twelve (12) government secondary schools enrolling 9,406 students, and 41 private secondary schools.

Condemning the persistent collection of school charges in government schools, President Museveni reiterated his long-standing commitment to free education, which he first introduced in 1996, and vowed to strengthen it in his next term.

“In the coming government, I want all Ugandans to support my free education program,” H.E. Museveni urged.

Regarding health, President Museveni noted that out of Serere’s 15 sub-counties, two have Health Centre IVs and ten have Health Centre IIIs, leaving only three without any government health facility. He told supporters that the government is constructing new HCIIIs in Kidetok Town Council, Kadungulu, and Ocaapa, while upgrading Omagoro HCII in Kyere to HCIII.

Turning to wealth creation, President Museveni cautioned citizens not to confuse development (public infrastructure) with wealth (personal income).

“There’s a difference between development and wealth. Development is government work, but wealth is personal,” he said.

“People are fighting for nothing because they’re poor. But if we all join the money economy, everyone will benefit,” the President noted, citing one Joseph Ijala from Serere as a success story of the four-acre model.

Ijala, who started with poultry farming four years ago, now collects 814 litres of milk daily, earning UGX 800,000 per day, and gets Shs 6 million from eggs daily.

“We have 33 farmers producing milk with me, and I employ 38 people, including four-degree holders,” Ijala told President Museveni, who praised him as an example of NRM’s wealth creation vision.

“You don’t have a tarmac road here, but Ijala is already rich. In Kampala, there’s everything, but many people are poor. Work for wealth, and development will find you,” President Museveni stated.

The NRM presidential candidate also revisited the issue of cattle compensation for Teso, Lango, and Acholi, where livestock was lost during insurgencies and cattle rustling.

“This area was disturbed by wars and cattle rustling. We started restocking, but some people went to court, and we withdrew after spending Shs139 billion without clear results. We have now resolved to handle it once and for all,” he said.

“We have discussed this matter with your leaders and will implement it once and for all. Support NRM, and we shall complete it,” President Museveni promised.

According to government records, 11,056 claimants in Teso have been compensated with Shs 55.9 billion, of which 923 beneficiaries in Serere received Shs 6.18 billion.

The rally was attended by senior NRM leaders, including Rt. Hon. Anita Among, the Second National Vice Chairperson, who reaffirmed the government’s commitment to infrastructure and health investments in Serere.

“The road from Kumi–Ngora–Brooks Corner–Serere has already been funded, and works will begin soon. The construction of Serere District Hospital is also captured in the National Development Plan IV,” she said.

Mr. Echodu Calvin, the NRM Vice Chairperson for Eastern Region, welcomed the President, recalling that “Serere is special” to him because it’s where he first met President Museveni 45 years ago. He requested a review of fishing policies to support local communities.

NRM’s support base in Serere:

Serere, with a population of 358,123 (2024 census), has 15 sub-counties, 70 parishes, and 284 villages. In the 2021 Presidential Elections, the district had 130,290 registered voters, with 79,152 (60.6%) voting.

President Museveni polled 38,555 votes (51.2%), Patrick Amuriat (FDC) got 26,722 (35.5%), and NUP’s Robert Kyagulanyi secured 6,013 (8%).

For the 2026 elections, the district has 162,646 registered voters—an increase of 32,356—and 374 polling stations, up from 240 in 2021.