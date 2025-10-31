Celebrated singer Spice Diana has reportedly launched her own music label, marking what appears to be the end of her longtime partnership with manager Roger Lubega.

According to local media reports, the “Regular” hitmaker has unveiled a new label dubbed 9Yard, under which she will now fully manage her music career and brand.

While Spice Diana has not officially confirmed quitting Source Management, the launch of 9Yard has all but made the news public.

Spice and Manager Roger have worked together for nearly a decade, during which she rose to become one of Uganda’s biggest female artists, delivering hit after hit and performing on major stages both locally and internationally.

Rumors about a possible split between the two have circulated since early this year, but the pair repeatedly dismissed them — until now.

Reports indicate that Spice Diana is now running her career independently under the 9Yard label and is also planning to sign and mentor young talent, signaling her move into the entrepreneurship and talent management space she has long envisioned.