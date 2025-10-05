National Unity Platform leader, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu is currently in Busoga sub region after choosing the areas to kick-start his campaigns to oust President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni from power after four decades.

In Jinja where his first rally was hosted on September 29, the enthusiasm among his supporters was evident but under obvious restraint as compared to 2021. The majority of prior to known pivotal mobilisers could be seen chanting NUP slogans under unusual restraint seemingly hiding from some sort of dangerous force.

Micheal Kitaka, an activist from Lwanda in Mafubira Sub county was one of the loving fans of the NUP candidate who graced the manifesto launch in Jinja on the day. Unlike before, Kitaka and his colleagues whose loyalty to Bobi Wine and the desire for change are unquestionable decided to keep a low key for fear of being arrested by security.

” We can no longer support our president freely. We are constantly under fear. Many of our comrades have been arrested and many have just disappeared without trace.” Kitaka laments.

Bobi Wine’s Busoga campaign trail comes at a time when many sons and daughters of the land are on remand on accusations of participating in ” illegal military drills.”

Waiswa Alex Mufumbiro, the NUP Deputy Spokesperson was arraigned before Grade one Court in Kasangati alongside activist, Sauda Madada, both of whom hail from Busoga, accused of the same offense. These joined others like Bobi Giant and Wakabi Smart who had been charged earlier.

The government has maintained a tough stance on the issue of activists who were paraded at the NUP offices at Makerere Kavule dresses in military like attire conducting military drills. Maj. Gen. Felix Kulayigye, the UPDF Spokesperson retaliated the resolve of the government to crackdown on whoever participated in the drills.

As a result, many activists have slid into hiding in fear that the fate that has already befallen many of their colleagues could hunt them down.

Kitaka, a farmer and a mechanic at Kirinya in Ji ja City has been forced to desert his work place after receiving Intel from some sources that he could be the target from security forces.

Like Kitaka, Sadat Ngobi( not real names) also an activist a diehard supporter of Mr Kyagulanyi has been forced to relocate from his home in Iganga to an undisclosed location following threats from people he suspects are from security organs. He claims to have received suspicious calls inviting him into what he claims were traps to be netted and persecuted.

” It’s three months now since I left my place. I left behind my wife and two children after they started following me and threatening me on phone. I don’t talk to my family because I fear they might track me from the calls. She has to first get someone else’s phone to contact me. I have also switched off my known contacts.

Top Youth Leader Mukuve Jamal Speaks Out

Mr Mukuve Ayagalach Jamal,the NUP Youth Coordinator for Busoga Sub Region, however, refuses to surrender that the arrests and numerous persecutions have taken a significantly larger toll on the struggle. On the contrary, he claims that such arbitrary actions have worked to energize the struggle rather than stiffle it.

” I don’t think what they are doing us wise because their actions are rather acting as catalysts than road blocks. People are determined now than never before. That’s why inspire of the risks involved, mammoth crowds are still turning up at our rallies. That demonstrates unshakable resolve.” He notes.

Mukuve challenges the government to switch the “too much energy used in harassing its opponents” to addressing their concerns which he says is entirely the reason they oppose the regime.

We are not in this struggle for the sake of it. We are here to say no to what the regime has failed its citizens. We are saying no to dictatorship, we are saying no to corruption, we are saying no to human rights abuse. If these issues had been addressed earlier, I doubt any of us would be risking our lives to challenge this regime, he explains.