The High Commissioner of India to Uganda, H.E Upender Singh Rawat has welcomed a team of 40 Resident District/City Commissioners (RCCs), Deputy RDCs and Assistant RDCs back to Uganda.

The Commissioners who went for a two-week entrepreneurship and Promotion of Livelihood Generation Activities training at the National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD) in Noida city, India came back to Uganda on 2nd October, 2025.

“I’m sure that this training will help you in your work,” he said.

H.E Upender made the remarks on Friday 3rd October, 2025 while hosting the group of RDC participants for a luncheon at Jikoni Restaurant in Kampala.

The Indian High Commissioner to Uganda also assured the government of Uganda that the government of India will continue giving out such opportunities to Ugandan government officials.

“This is not the end of the story, before the end of this year, we shall offer another opportunity to other RDCs,” he said. “We also offer 25 scholarships to vast Ugandans each year.” He noted

The Secretary Office of the President, Hajji Yunus Kakande thanked H.E Upender for the technical assistance given to the Uganda government.

“By the Indian government allowing you RDCs and RCCs to go and get training from there to get hands on skills cannot be taken for granted,” he said.

He expressed optimism that the RDCs’ journey to India was enriching, productive and filled with learning that will significantly enhance their professional duties as well as socio-economic transformation of their communities back home.

“I commend your commitment in engaging with such a comprehensive and impactful program that touched critical areas,” Hajji Kakande said.

“I believe that your visit to India, including the cultural excursions and field visits such as to the Dawar Leather Factory, Prime Ministers Museum, Lotus Temple and the Taj Mahal, not only broadened your horizons but strengthened cross-cultural and institutional linkages; hallmarks of modern leadership in a globalized world.”

Hajji Kakande also advised that the Back Home Action Plans developed by the commissioners while in India should be translated into tangible outcomes by supporting government programs such as the Parish Development Model, Emyooga, Youth Livelihood program etc

So far, India has given 60 RDCs/RCCs a training opportunity in the Asian country.

The Special Presidential Assistant on Diaspora Issues, Ms. Florence Kiremerwa who has been very instrumental on technical guidance throughout the entire RDC education engagement thanked the government of India for supporting the government of Uganda by offering a training opportunity for the RDCs.

“I request you, the RDCs, to put what you have learnt into your communities so that our people can benefit,” she said.

“I also propose that RDCs who can’t implement what they have attained in India, the government should think of laying them off in the next Kisanja,” ” she reiterated.

Further, she noted that the government has put in more efforts including networking and this should culminate into tangible results at all costs.

Sr. Mary Grace Akiror, the Deputy Head of the RDC Secretariat and also leader of the delegation to India welcomed the RDCs back to Uganda.

In a special way, she thanked the Ambassador for giving a training opportunity to the commissioners.

“I also thank the Office of the President under the Stewardship of Hajji Kakande for giving me the opportunity to lead this delegation. We also thank Madam Florence for her role in this program,”she said.

“The hospitality in India cannot be measured. We were received very well and everything was smoothly done.”

Sr. Akiror further tasked the participants to be good ambassadors for the program to ensure continuity.

“We agreed that what we learnt from India will not remain in India but shall also be executed here.”

Participants also shared their experiences, Commissioner Allan Bamuha Atwoki Deputy RDC Kyenjojo recounted the swiftness in monitoring of government programs & projects, “every three to 6 hours a government officer is expected to know all operations pertaining service delivery in his or her Area of Operations, something which has kept a smooth implementation of government programs and projects” he noted. To this, he pledged to replicate the same in take home engagements

Ismail Masaba, Deputy RDC Dokolo District called for excellent structuring/mobilisation of communities especially women and youth on production of locally made items like basket, mats etc and ensure they are put on digital international marketing platforms. He pledged to replicate the same back in his District of operation.

Commissioner Najibu Mulema, the Assistant RCC Kawempe Division, said he will root for the robust digital marketing platforms experienced in India to ensure swift trade in the city, something which will ease business between entrepreneurs and clients without necessarily meeting.

Mulema noted that once this is put under implementation taxes become easy to collect without any difficulty.

The RDC of Amuru, Osborn Oceng Geoffrey was impressed with the thriving tourism industry in India especially the Lotus Temple and Taj Mahal which fetched huge revenue for the Indian government.

He pledged to have the enormous historical sites like the cultural Guruguru Hills and Amuru hot springs be developed and well profiled to international tourism top notch tourism spots.

Commissioner Donanto Kasigazi Williams, the Deputy RDC- Bushenyi noted that the Indian trade and business culture especially the customer care and state of the art branding and marketing skills plus the overall entrepreneurship skills embedded amongst the Indian population is a key transformative driver of vast development across the huge population. He promised to have such skills instilled amongst people in his area of justification.

The RCC Mbarara City, Catherine Kamwine expounded on Indian business planning and harnessing the available population etiquettes to have robust running business entities.

She noted business needs careful planning, market search, research, etc to ensure sustainability and noted it is something she is carrying back home amongst the population in her area of operation.

Overall the entrepreneurship study engagement for RDCs is envisaged to boost development in vast communities across the Pearl of Africa as the RDCs embark on legit grassroot mobilisations for development.