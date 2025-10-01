Hon. Daudi Migereko, former Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, has urged Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) and internal security officers in Western Uganda to focus on maintaining security, engaging communities, and promoting economic empowerment as key priorities ahead of the 2026 elections.

Speaking on Monday at the three-day retreat (September 29–October 1) for RDCs, RCCs, their deputies, Assistant RDCs, Regional Intelligence Security Officers (RISOs), and District Intelligence Security Officer (DISOs) , Migereko reminded participants that their main responsibility is to safeguard peace and security in their areas, warning that failing to do so would be a serious neglect of duty with undesired consequences.

“Security is not a one-man task. It requires teamwork involving the police, intelligence officers, local councils, and other stakeholders,” he said. Migereko reminded the commissioners that their role as RDCs is to make sure the structures work together and that information is acted on quickly and decisively.

He stressed that commissioners should not ignore reports from their security committees. Timely action, he said, is what keeps communities stable. Instead of sitting on intelligence, RDCs should read reports carefully, act on them, and use the information to guide other stakeholders.

According to Migereko, the difference between a stable and troubled community often depends on whether intelligence is taken seriously and acted upon promptly.

Turning to community mobilization, Migereko said RDCs cannot succeed unless they involve the local people in their work. He stressed that inclusivity and open communication are essential for gaining trust and ensuring government programmes reach the intended beneficiaries. He urged them to work with the communities they serve supervise.

“Listen to them, guide them, and help them take full advantage of the opportunities the NRM government has created,” he said.

Migereko also encouraged commissioners to base their actions on key guiding documents such as the Constitution, the Local Government Act, the Land Act, Electoral Laws, and the NRM Manifesto. These, he said, provide the legal foundation for their work and promote good governance. He reminded participants that the NRM has traditionally performed strongly in the Rwenzori region, and this success must continue through effective grassroots leadership.

He went ahead and advised RDCs/ RCCs to pay close attention to the President’s video addresses, which contain guidance on governance, mobilization, and socio-economic transformation. He also asked them to visit model farms referenced by the President, including Mr. Richard Nyakana’s farm in Rwengaju Sub-county, Kabarole District, and Joseph Ijara’s Teifa Farm in Serere District. Such visits, he said, will equip them with practical knowledge to share with farmers in their districts.

Migereko highlighted the importance of helping households move from subsistence farming to productive economic activities, citing programmes such as the Parish Development Model (PDM), Emyooga, and GROW, which provide affordable credit to support income-generating ventures.

“Encourage households to apply for these funds and guide them to invest in ventures that can improve their incomes,” he said.

Migereko also said mobilization should start at home, urging the commissioners to work with their own families to raise extra income. By setting an example, families can inspire communities to take advantage of available credit and economic opportunities.

He reminded RDCs/RCCs that poverty reduction and prosperity are closely linked to strong grassroots leadership. As the President’s direct representatives, their success is measured by how well families and communities under their watch can improve their lives.