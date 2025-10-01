The Secretary, Office of the President, Hajji Yunus Kakande has rallied Resident District Commissioners (RDCs), Residential City Commissioners (RCCs), and District Internal Security Officers (DISOs) to recommit themselves to their constitutional mandate of safeguarding peace, monitoring government programmes, and ensuring effective service delivery at the grassroots.

He made the remarks while officially opening a three-day workshop for RDCs, Deputy RDCs, Assistant RDCs, District Internal Security Officers (DISOs), and Regional Internal Security Officers (RISOs) from the Rwenzori sub-region at Kalya Courts Hotel, Fort Portal City. The retreat, which runs from September 29th to October 1st, 2025, aims at strengthening coordination and preparing government representatives for the next phase of socio-economic transformation as the country heads towards the 2026 General Elections.

Hajji Kakande said the gathering was a moment for reflection, retooling, and recommitment, reminding the participants that they serve as the “face and voice of Government” in their respective jurisdictions.

“As direct representatives of His Excellency the President [Museveni], you carry an enormous responsibility in ensuring that the government’s development agenda is visible, credible, and impactful,” he said.

In his address, Hajji Kakande underscored the critical role RDCs play in Uganda’s governance architecture, explaining that they are the first line of accountability. He said the commissioners are tasked with ensuring that government programmes are properly implemented and that public resources reach intended beneficiaries.

“You are the eyes and ears of Government on the ground. It is your responsibility to identify gaps in service delivery, propose corrective action, and ensure that citizens access the services they are entitled to,” he told them.

He also noted that the retreat was carefully designed to equip commissioners with the tools and practical approaches needed to monitor, evaluate, and report effectively. Hajji Kakande urged them to see themselves not merely as supervisors but as proactive leaders who build trust between the state and the people.

“Whether it is health, education, agriculture, infrastructure, or security, the people look to you for guidance and reassurance. The effectiveness of the NRM Government programmes is measured by how much impact they have at the grassroots, and you are central to ensuring this impact is realized.”

Furthermore, Hajji Kakande reminded the participants that Uganda still faces the challenge of a large portion of households stuck in subsistence farming, and that the President has consistently prioritized transitioning communities into the money economy. He highlighted government flagship initiatives such as the Parish Development Model (PDM), Emyooga, and the Youth Livelihood Programme (YLP) as catalysts for this transformation.

“It is your duty to ensure these programmes are not only rolled out but also well understood by the people. Monitor them closely, ensure inclusivity, and promote transparency in their implementation. If households remain in subsistence, it will not be because Government has not provided solutions, but because we failed to mobilize and guide them,” Hajji Kakande emphasized.

He cautioned the commissioners against being passive in their roles, noting that youth engagement must become a core part of their work. Uganda’s young population, he said, is both an opportunity and a challenge, and if mobilized, the youth can become the engine of transformation, but if neglected, they risk being drawn into radicalism, crime, or manipulation by opportunistic actors.

“You must work with youth leaders, women leaders, schools, churches, mosques, cultural institutions, and local government structures to sensitize and inspire the younger generation. They must see hope in the NRM government programmes and believe in their own potential to contribute to national development,” he advised.

As the country heads into the 2026 General Elections, Hajji Kakande reminded the commissioners of their duty to maintain neutrality, professionalism, and constitutional order while ensuring peace and civic responsibility in their districts.

“Your mandate is non-partisan in function, but it is firmly anchored in the success of the President’s vision and the continued implementation of the NRM Government’s strategic priorities. Your presence must reassure citizens that Government remains visible, trusted, and responsive,” he said.

He further urged them to use every available platform, including free government airtime on local radio stations, to popularize achievements of the NRM government.

“Use these opportunities to communicate progress, clarify policies, and counter misinformation. Bring technical officers on board to provide sector-specific data that builds confidence in what we have achieved as a country,” Hajji Kakande noted, emphasizing that a high voter turnout and continued support for the NRM will depend greatly on the quality and consistency of grassroots engagement.

National security, Hajji Kakande said, remains the bedrock of Uganda’s stability and progress. While the NRM government continues to invest heavily in strengthening security institutions, he noted that community-level intelligence gathering remains the responsibility of RDCs, DISOs, RISOs, and Assistant RDCs, and so, they must remain vigilant in the face of emerging threats, be it terrorism, cross-border crime, illegal armed groups, or cybercrime.

“Work closely with the Joint Intelligence Committee, local councils, police, and other security agencies to ensure timely detection and neutralization of threats,” he directed.

The Secretary, Office of the President, reminded the participants that the Rwenzori sub-region, which once grappled with instability, has made great strides in peace, infrastructure development, and tourism, gains which must be protected at all costs.

“You cannot afford complacency or absenteeism. The Office of the President is monitoring your performance closely, and you must lead by example,” he warned.

Hajji Kakande also highlighted the urgent need to protect the environment, particularly in the Rwenzori region, home to a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a vital water catchment area.

“We must curb deforestation, land degradation, and other destructive practices. Partner with the Ministry of Water and Environment, National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), and local communities to enforce environmental laws and promote sustainable use of natural resources,” he urged.

Adding to his message, Hajji Kakande said government is working on measures to ease commissioners’ work, including logistical and welfare improvements.

“Move by all means to ensure you reach everywhere possible. We are looking at purchasing more vehicles to ease your movements. By October or November, all Deputy RDCs will have vehicles. We are also looking at increasing your salaries in a way that doesn’t burden government but still allows you to live a decent life,” he assured them.

He emphasized that while the President has done his part in terms of performance, it is now the commissioners’ duty as his “foot soldiers” to ensure continuity of leadership and delivery of services.

“There was a lot of insecurity in Kasese, but now everything is under control. Kasese has changed in terms of development — you now have good roads. Steady yourselves, gain more skills, and concentrate on your work instead of politics. You have powers which sometimes even Members of Parliament don’t have. Serve for at least ten years, and if you wish, you can later join politics with experience,” he advised.

He further urged them to follow up closely on district projects, particularly road construction funds.

“Every district gets at least UGX 1 billion for road construction, and you must ensure that money is used properly. Know which road is being worked on, how much is allocated, and whether it’s done. You are the ones to produce information on government programmes to the public — because if you don’t, no one will. Some people are selfish. Make sure that those who benefit from government funds are the rightful beneficiaries,” he stressed.

Kakande also called for discipline and teamwork within commissioner offices.

“As leaders, you must be knowledgeable. You may not know everything, but always move with technical people who can answer sector-specific questions. Ensure discipline in your offices. Deputies and assistants must respect RDCs and RCCs, but in turn, senior officers must also respect their subordinates,” he said.

The former Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Hon. Daudi Migereko, also addressed the retreat, echoing government’s call to prioritize peace and mobilization. Migereko reminded RDCs and DISOs that their foremost duty is to maintain security in their areas, warning that failure to do so was akin to signing their own dismissal letters.

He explained that security is not a one-man task but a collective effort involving collaboration with police, intelligence officers, local councils, and other stakeholders. Hon. Migereko urged the RDCs and DISOs to take reports from their security committees seriously, by reading intelligence reports carefully, acting on them, and using them to guide other stakeholders, rather than sitting on information. Timely action, he said, is what ensures tranquility.

On mobilization, Migereko said RDCs must bring on board the very communities they supervise, stressing that inclusivity and communication are essential. He encouraged them to ground their actions in guiding documents such as the Constitution, the Local Government Act, the Land Act, Electoral Laws, and the NRM Manifesto, reminding them that the NRM has historically registered strong victories in this region, and that legacy must continue.

“If NRM were to lose under your watch, it would raise questions about your commitment,” said Hon. Migereko.

He also emphasized economic empowerment, urging RDCs to mobilize households into the money economy to reduce poverty and dependence.

Maj. Martha Asimwe, Head of the RDC Secretariat, challenged the commissioners to view themselves as foot soldiers of the NRM government. She stressed that protecting the gains made by President Museveni requires deliberate mobilization at the grassroots.

“You are cadres chosen from many. This should not be taken for granted. Serve diligently and with loyalty. On election day, even those of us in security should vote early before deploying, because our voices matter,” she said.

Maj. Asimwe urged female commissioners to work extra hard, highlighting the unique trust communities place in women leaders.