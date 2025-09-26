President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today met a group of converts from the National Unity Platform (NUP) at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds, commending them for reforming and pledging to support their reintegration into society.

The President congratulated the former prisoners for turning away from what he described as misleading opposition politics, noting that they had “realized their mistakes” and earned his forgiveness.

He warned that some leaders in NUP and sections of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) misguide the youth into danger, resulting in unnecessary deaths.

“I have heard your memorandum and we will study it,” President Museveni said, before urging the converts to focus on building better lives through government programs.

The President emphasized that the current opposition has “nothing to offer,” likening it to past political parties such as Kabaka Yekka, which he said promoted sectarianism and led to conflict. He called on the youth to embrace government initiatives in health, education and wealth creation.

President Museveni highlighted immunization as a key health achievement, noting its role in eliminating killer diseases like polio and measles.

On education, he acknowledged challenges in universal primary and secondary education but assured the gathering that the government will recruit an additional 50,000 teachers and curb illegal school charges.

On wealth creation, the President advised the youth to explore opportunities in four sectors — commercial agriculture, artisanship and industry, services, and ICT. He cited the State Minister for Transport,Hon. Fred Byamukama’s four-acre model farm as an example of how agriculture can create jobs and wealth.

The President also reiterated the government’s commitment to funding various groups through initiatives such as the Parish Development Model (PDM), Emyooga, and special funds for ghetto youth, boda boda riders, taxi operators, fisheries, and religious leaders.

“We want no one to be idle,” he said, calling on the converts to return to their communities and take advantage of these programs.

Several leaders commended the President for engaging the youth.

Hon. Kabuye Kyofatogabye, State Minister for Kampala Capital City, and Hon. Alice Kaboyo, Minister for Luweero Triangle and Rwenzori Affairs, thanked him for giving the young people an audience.

Hon. Kaboyo revealed that the converts had been rehabilitated at the National Leadership Institute, Kyankwanzi, and had since formed a SACCO called NRM Cadres Bali Bali to transform their livelihoods.

Hon. Rosemary Sseninde, NRM Director of Mobilization, hailed President Museveni’s leadership and congratulated him on his nomination to run for President again, saying he was the only leader with a vision for Uganda’s transformation.

Musician Joseph Mayanja, popularly known as Dr. Jose Chameleone, expressed gratitude to the President for supporting him during illness and pledged to mobilize votes for him.

Taxi operators under their umbrella association, Uganda Taxi Operators Federation appreciated the President for resolving industry conflicts and constructing a new taxi park.

The Federation chairperson, Mr. Rashid Ssekindi, asked President Museveni to extend financial support to taxi SACCOs and facilitate access to locally manufactured Kiira Motors vehicles.

The converts reaffirmed their commitment to mobilize for the NRM, promising to contribute peacefully to Uganda’s development and to stand firmly with President Museveni.