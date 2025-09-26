The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Joint Services Headquarters Brigade Group (JS HQ BDE GP) has passed out 55 soldiers who completed a six-month Level Three Regiment course in Communication, Information Technology and Signals (CITS).

The ceremony, held at the Land Force Headquarters in Bombo, was presided over by Brigadier General Jimmy Musoke, Deputy Camp Commandant of JS HQ BDE GP, who represented the Camp Commandant.

Brig Gen Musoke commended the trainees for their excellent performance and thanked the instructors, CITS staff and UPDF leadership for availing modern equipment and guidance during the course.

He underscored the importance of signals in the Force, stating: “The military signal department is highly sensitive. It anchors all command, control and administration of the UPDF. You must therefore remain loyal, trustworthy, educated and highly disciplined.”

Lieutenant Kawawa Asiku, Second-in-Command of the 10 CITS Regiment, noted that the Level Three Intake 11/2025 participants were drawn from JS HQ BDE GP, the Special Forces Command and the Mountain Division.

Outstanding performers were recognised with awards: Corporal Mulabbi Misairi (best overall student), Private Ajalo Juleth (best overall female), Private Mukisa Umar (best in practical exercises), Corporal Sulait Mubaraka (best in leadership) and Lance Corporal Matama Sumini (most disciplined student).

The function was attended by senior officials, including Colonel John Katama Siyareta, Director of Operations at Land Force; Lieutenant Colonel Bernard Okol, Commandant of the School of CITS; Lieutenant Colonel Apollo Heavenfall, Director of CITS Land Force; and Commanding Officers of various signal regiments.