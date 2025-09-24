**Kampala, Uganda – September 24, 2025** – In a powerful show of gratitude amid Uganda’s rising political energy, the Council for Abavandimwe presented President Yoweri Museveni with a special portrait during the inauguration of the Patriotism Clubs of Uganda’s head offices today. The gesture, made before a large crowd, reflects the community’s strong support for Museveni as the 2026 general elections approach.

The event, held in Kampala marked a significant milestone for the Patriotism Clubs, a presidential initiative launched in 2009 to promote national values among youth and students. The clubs aim to foster unity, discipline, and patriotism through school-based programs. The opening of their central headquarters signals an expansion of these efforts, aligning with Museveni’s vision for a new generation of enlightened, nation-focused citizens.

The Council’s participation carried deep significance. Having publicly endorsed Museveni as the National Resistance Movement’s (NRM) presidential candidate, Abavandimwe members rallied in large numbers to escort him during his nomination filing and a subsequent rally at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds. A Council spokesperson expressed, “President Museveni deserves our utmost gratitude for resolving the long-standing victimization of our people through an Executive Order.”

The January 24, 2025, Executive Order mandates streamlined issuance of national IDs and passports for all citizens, regardless of ethnicity. For the Abavandimwe—indigenous Banyarwanda recognized as Uganda’s 24th tribe under the 1995 Constitution—this directive addressed decades of discrimination. Often mistaken for Rwandan nationals, they faced humiliating interrogations and document denials. The Council, co-founded by Frank Gashumba and rebranded as “Abavandimwe” (meaning “brethren”) in 2021, represents an estimated 11 million Ugandans seeking dignity and unity.

The Order ensures citizenship by birth requires only a National Identification Number and local verification, banning ethnic bias and arbitrary ID cancellations. This has restored access to education, healthcare, land ownership, and jobs. Gashumba called it a “bold affirmation of pan-Africanism and Ubuntu.”

The Council pledged to mobilize nationwide, aiming for Museveni to secure 81% of the vote in 2026. This commitment strengthens NRM’s campaign, blending cultural pride with political loyalty. As Uganda nears the elections, this moment highlights how reforms can mend historical divides, though critics urge vigilance to ensure implementation. The Patriotism Clubs’ launch, fueled by such endorsements, underscores Museveni’s strategy to tie patriotism to electoral support, ending with chants of “Long live Museveni!”

