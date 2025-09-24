Speke Resort Munyonyo, Kampala – Eddy Kenzo’s Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF) is gearing up for a historic evening with the launch of *The Yoweri Music Album* on September 27 at the Rwenzori Convention Center, Speke Resort Munyonyo. With President Yoweri Museveni as the chief guest, this event promises to be a dazzling celebration of Uganda’s musical talent at the iconic lakeside venue renowned for its world-class facilities.

Led by UNMF President Eddy Kenzo, the album merges Uganda’s vibrant musical heritage with contemporary beats, aiming to propel local artists onto the global stage. Attendees can expect electrifying live performances, inspiring speeches, and vibrant networking opportunities, all set against the breathtaking backdrop of Lake Victoria. The event highlights UNMF’s mission to unite and empower Uganda’s music industry under Kenzo’s dynamic leadership.

Despite the excitement, online discussions have sparked some debate, with artists and fans on platforms like X questioning the inclusivity of UNMF’s invitation process. Still, the buzz remains strong, with social media posts hyping the album’s potential to redefine Uganda’s cultural landscape. Speke Resort Munyonyo’s cutting-edge convention center, boasting superior acoustics and elegant design, guarantees a seamless and unforgettable experience.

Premier Venue

Speke Resort continues to solidify its reputation as Uganda’s premier destination for high-profile cultural and corporate gatherings, with its lush surroundings and top-tier amenities elevating the album launch’s grandeur. As Kampala prepares for this landmark event, anticipation builds for a night of unity, celebration, and musical brilliance.