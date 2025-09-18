The Minister for the Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, has been brought to attention as a series of malicious publications, which include but are not limited to: an article by “Uganda Today” dated 4th September 2025 titled “Minister Babalanda Embroiled in Kololo Property Grab Scandal”, as well as widely shared audio recordings, fabricated WhatsApp conversations and photographs tagging Hon. Babalanda together with one Mr Numebi David Kenneth, falsely alleging her involvement in a property grab scandal in Kololo, Kampala.

Speaking to media, Minister Babalanda, categorically refutes and condemns the continued circulation of malicious, false, and defamatory statements, audios, and images being spread across online publications and social media platforms alleging that Hon. Minister for presidency is involved in land grabbing scandals and all these allegations and publications are completely false, misleading, malicious, defamatory and illegally used to demean her legacy for those seeking for their selfish interests.

Minister Babalanda clarifies to the general public that she has never been involved in any alleged land-grabbing schemes or any property dispute in Kololo or elsewhere.

“The purported WhatsApp conversations that demean the First Lady, Mama Janet Kataha Museveni, audio recordings, and photographs are fabricated and misrepresented, deliberately aimed at tarnishing my reputation and misleading the general public and spoiling my relationship with Mama Janet Kataha Museveni, who is regarded as the mother of this country and my mother as well,” she says.

“These acts amount to a deliberate smear campaign aiming at interfering with my ability to perform my constitutional duties as a public servant.”

“If the purported Dr Ssemugenyi or any other persons genuinely believe that they have a legal claim or grievance concerning subject land or property, the proper forum is the courts of law, not social media or online tabloids. Resorting to media smear campaigns only demonstrates bad faith and intent to scandalise rather than seek justice,” the minister says.

“Through my legal team, I formally petitioned the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) to investigate these publications and direct immediate retraction and public apologies with equal prominence, and also pursue all available legal remedies against whoever is involving my name in such allegations.”

“As a senior leader, I also call upon the general public and media platforms to exercise professionalism, verify facts before publication, and desist from spreading unsubstantiated allegations and/or dangerous propaganda,” she says.

I remain committed to serving the people of the Republic of Uganda and shall not be distracted or diverted by baseless attacks intended to tarnish my legacy.