Senior Presidential Advisor on Agribusiness and Value-Addition Development, Dr. Hillary Musoke Kisanja has been awarded a global medal in the House of Commons of the United Kingdom.

The House of Commons is an elected body consisting of 650 members known as members of Parliament (MPs).

During the event that took place yesterday at the British Parliament, Westminister, Dr. Kisanja was recognised for his continued promotion of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s gospel in agribusiness and value addition in Uganda and in the diaspora.

He was also appreciated for his initiatives in transforming the lives of the youth, women and the vulnerable poor.

“This certificate is bestowed upon Dr. Hillary Emmanuel Musoke Kisanja, Senior Presidential Advisor Uganda, East Africa, for his transformative leadership in agribusiness, championing mechanized farming, youth and women empowerment, value addition and inclusive wealth creation, while inspiring rural development and global recognition of Uganda’s agricultural innovation and community upliftment,” the World Book of Records London certificate read in parts.

Commenting about his achieved milestone, Dr. Kisanja said he was happy that his efforts were being recognised globally. He also thanked President Museveni for giving him an opportunity to serve his government.

In his category, Dr. Kisanja was with the 1st Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of East African Community Affairs, Rt Hon Rebecca Kadaga, Prof. Augustus Nuwagaba, the Deputy Governor, Bank of Uganda, Hon. Ruth Nankabirwa, the Minister of Energy and Mineral Development and Mr. Nelson Tugume of Inspire Africa Coffee.

The event was organised by Lord Raminder Singh Ranger, a Member of the House of Lords of the United Kingdom in partnership with Mr. William Mutenza, a British Ugandan patriot and the Ambassador of Uganda to the UK, H.E Nimisha Madhvani.