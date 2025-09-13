The Kiira Region Police has concluded a three-month refresher training for 150 police officers drawn from all departments like CID, general duties, Field Force Unit (FFU), Fire and Rescue Brigade, Traffic and Crime Intelligence, among others at the Gadaffi Police barracks in Jinja City.

The Friday 12th September pass out is the second and last phase of 16 police regions to complete the training.

The training, which aims to equip officers with necessary skills to handle election-related challenges comes as part of the Uganda Police Force’s preparations for what is expected to be a mouthwatering election in 2026.

According to the Administrator Field force Unit (FFU)at the Naguru-based police headquarters SSP Abdallah Kitimbo, the training dubbed ‘Mahali Salama’ is part of a broader initiative by the Abbas Byakagaba-led UPF to enhance professionalism and community trust.

Speaking in rhetoric, the usually jolly but serious Kitimbo said the onus to protect Ugandans from retrogressive forces who do not appreciate and value peace lies on the police personnel.

“…all our line commanders from the IGP to the OC stations through the RPCs and DPCs, the message is loud and clear, that public order must prevail and Uganda must be protected against any threat…”, Kitimbo stressed amidst an extended applause of asante sana by the cops.

The RPC SSP Charles Nsaba in an address challenged the newly passed officers to translate the skills and knowledge acquired from the training into practice to ensure that the Public Order Management Act (POMA)is enforced to the letter.

As they enforce the law, Charles Nsaba reminded the cops on one of their cardinal responsibilities by ensuring that the image of the Uganda Police Force is not tattered through reckless behavior.

“…do what is right and lawful, the principles of legality and use of force must be followed at all times and try to rehearse and actualize the skills so that you do not mismanage public order…” he stressed.

The RPC also congratulated the cops and pledged, on behalf of fellow commanders, total support to the lower cadre officers and told them to take pride in their constitutional mandate.

Jinja Resident City Commissioner (RCC), Richard Gulume Balyahino who presided over the closing ceremony underscored the importance of teamwork among stakeholders particularly the police in maintaining law and order.

“…we need to work together to be able to manage the area suing the approach of ‘management by consultation’ and it’s the reason I encourage all commanders to reach out to me for collaborative efforts…”, he appeals.

The RCC applauded the UPF for organizing the training in Jinja City which he likens to the bedroom of the entire Busoga, implying if chaos erupts in the city, it means the effects spreads to all other districts.

Richard Gulume Balyainho who has been described as the political encyclopedia of Busoga where he is a native and having worked as politician for more than 10 years says election should not be a matter of life and death.

“…this is an exercise which takes only a few months to elect leaders at various levels but Uganda will always be around so there is no need for stakeholders to generate a lot of friction among the citizens…”,Gulume appeals.

The pass out ceremony took an unexpected turn when the newly trained officers staged a dramatic demonstration. The officers created fictitious but realistic scenarios to showcase their skills in managing public order during elections.

The demonstration depicted various scenarios including nomination of candidates who were accompanied by supporters, some unruly showcasing the process. Officers also managed crowds and maintained order as candidates campaigned.

Some candidates’ supporters simulated riots pelting police with water bottles representing stones and burning tires. Anti-riot police responded using various levels of force until calm and harmony were restored.

Anti-riot police responded using various levels of force until calm and harmony were restored.

The deployment of demo tear gas triggered a lot of excitement among the crowd including wives and children of police officers who saw their spouses and parents acting as hooligans. While the simulation was intense, it highlighted the officers ability to respond to different situations and maintain control.

POMA, a contentious law in Uganda was enacted in 2013, following the chaotic Walk To Work protests instigated by the former FDC honcho Col (Rtd)Dr Kizza Besigye to provide guidelines for managing public order.

The law has been widely criticized for allegedly restricting freedom of assembly and expression. While some sections of the law have been nullified by the Constitutional Court, the law remains in place and its implementation continues to be contentious.

Key Provisions of POMA:

Organizers of public meetings must give notice to the police at least three days in advance.

The police have the authority to regulate public meetings and ensure order.

Penalties-participants in unauthorized assemblies can face penalties including fines and imprisonment.

Implications:

The law has been criticized for limiting the right to freedom of assembly and expression. The law gives police significant discretion to determine what constitutes a threat to public order.

Critics argue that POMA can be used to suppress dissent and target opposition groups like NUP, FDC, PFF, UPC and DP, among others especially during campaign periods.

Opposition groups argue that POMA was designed to stifle dissent and maintain the NRM government’s grip on power.