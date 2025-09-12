Karamoja, once considered Uganda’s most underdeveloped region, is now emerging as a model of progress. This transformation was evident during the visit of ambassadors from Denmark, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Ireland on September 10–11, 2025.

On September 10, the delegation met with leaders in Napak District, where Resident District Commissioner Odongo Milton welcomed them and commended their support for local NGOs. The embassies jointly fund the “Partnerships on Accountability, Civic Engagement, and Rights” (PACER) programme, which operates in Karamoja and West Nile.

During their monitoring visit, the ambassadors visited Lokodiokodio Primary School and engaged with project beneficiaries. Later in Moroto, they participated in a stakeholder dialogue organized by FIDA, where the Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Hon. Peter Lokeris, expressed gratitude to both the embassies and the Government of Uganda for their support in the region’s development.

The day was summarized with a dinner at Hotel Africana attended by CSOs, government technocrats, and embassy diplomats.

On September 11, the Human Rights Centre Uganda (HRCU) hosted a dialogue at Hotel Africana in Moroto, bringing together government officials and NGOs.

Dr. Steven Okello, Secretary of the National Bureau for NGOs, encouraged NGOs to adhere to regulations to maintain credibility and attract donor support.

The ambassadors also visited Kalemungole Health Centre III in Tapac Subcounty, Moroto District, where MUCOBADI is enhancing health service delivery. Civil society leaders, including RIAMIRIAM’s Richard Omoding, expressed appreciation to development partners.

Multiple CSOs participated in the monitoring, such as RIAMIRIAM,UNNGOF, MUCOBADI, KACC, KAWOU, ACODE, FOWODE, FIDA, HRCU, and NARWOA.

Speaking on behalf of women activists, Madam Ataa Jesca Ruth of NARWOA stated: “Iam pleased to see four European embassies led by women. This will encourage stronger advocacy for women’s rights in Karamoja.”

Dr. Ayub Mukisa, Executive Director of the Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition, added: “Seeing all these ambassadors here in Karamoja makes me happy and optimistic about the future of the region.”

The visit showcased Karamoja’s ongoing transformation and outcomes of partnerships between local organizations, government, and international development partners.