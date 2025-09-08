Spiritual leaders, Judges, magistrates, and professionals inspired youths on destiny, relationships, financial discipline, and righteous leadership.

Kampala, Uganda – The Divine Evangelistic Community Church in Kyanja was the place to be last week as hundreds of young people gathered for the Arise & Shine Youth Summit 2025. The four-day gathering, held from September 4–7 under the theme “Arise & Shine: Igniting a Generation of Kingdom Champions” (Isaiah 60:1), drew more than 300 youths eager for transformation, mentorship, and empowerment.

The summit opened with a stirring charge from Bishop Samuel Kalibbala, who urged the young men and women to rise as Kingdom Champions prepared to influence society with faith and integrity. His message of responsibility and courage created a sense of anticipation that lingered throughout the event.

Later that evening, Bishop Samuel Kiwanuka delivered the keynote on “The Joseph Principle: Turning Youth Struggles into God’s Strategy.” He drew from Joseph’s journey from pit to palace, reminding the youths that their challenges are stepping stones to greater destiny. His call to endurance and trust in God’s timing resonated deeply with many participants.

Friday’s sessions were centered on mentorship, leadership, and holistic excellence. Pastor Samuel Mugabi, the host of the summit, encouraged youths with “Your Time is Now!” urging them to seize opportunities in their season of youth instead of postponing destiny.

Bishop George Kasirye then followed with “Destiny by Design,” a reminder that futures are built intentionally, not by accident. He warned against pitfalls such as addictions, compromise, and procrastination, which silently destroy potential.

Dr. Gillian Kasirye struck a chord with many when she spoke on “Excellence in Every Sphere.” Drawing from her experience as a pastor’s wife, mother, academician, and professional, she showed that balance is not only possible but also necessary for true success. Her testimony of juggling multiple roles while still excelling left the youths motivated to pursue wholeness in life.

The day ended with a thought-provoking session from Bishop Freddie Kawuma on “Kingdom Wealth: Biblical Principles for Prosperity and Purpose.” He emphasized that wealth should never be pursued for vanity but as a tool for Kingdom advancement, generosity, and nation-building. The session sparked fresh energy among the youths to embrace entrepreneurship and financial discipline as part of their Christian witness.

Saturday brought the most interactive day of the summit. Dr. Evas Atwine, a life coach and counselor, led a talk show-style session under the theme “Unlocking Your Potential.” She discussed relationships, life decisions, emotional wellness, and mentorship, giving practical advice that touched the raw realities of youth life. The candidness of her responses created a safe space for honest conversations.

Her session was followed by Lady Justice Ida Nakiganda, who inspired the young people with her talk on “Integrity and Impact.” She reminded them that career success without character is fleeting and urged the youths to pursue excellence anchored in values and ethics.

Hon. Ronald Balimwezo, a seasoned politician and businessman, took the stage next with a powerful message titled “Becoming Giants.” He challenged the youths to think big, pursue wealth with determination, and serve their nation with pride. His life testimony as a man who has blended politics, business, and faith captured the imagination of the young audience.

The evening climaxed with a worship experience led by Pastor Dreign, themed “Awaken the Champion Within: Worship, Fire, Transformation.” The session was nothing short of electric — filled with worship, prayer, and prophetic impartation. It left many youths revived spiritually and recommitted to walking in their callings.

Sunday’s program featured young magistrates who connected with the participants through lived experiences. His Worship Gerald Emwogu shared on “Overcoming Life’s Challenges.” His story of perseverance and professional growth as a young judicial officer reminded the youths that setbacks are not the end but a preparation for destiny.

He was joined by Her Worship Fiona Nakibuuka, who spoke on “Leading with Courage and Integrity as a Young Professional.” She encouraged the youths to rise above fear, stand firm in righteousness, and prove that leadership is not about age but about vision and moral strength. Her story as a young magistrate resonated powerfully with participants who saw her as proof that determination and faith open doors of opportunity.

The summit concluded with a moving keynote address by Pastor Favor Senfuma, whose session “Beautiful Scars, Bold Futures” left the youths deeply challenged and inspired.

Speaking with raw honesty and spiritual depth, she reminded the youths that “you cannot shine without first arising in every facet of life” — spiritually, socially, academically, and financially. She spoke candidly about real-life struggles, courageously addressing issues many young people often shy away from.

Her most striking message was a sober reminder that “no one hinders our success apart from ourselves.” This pointer became the defining reflection of the summit, challenging participants to stop blaming circumstances or people and instead take personal responsibility for their future. Her words, blending faith, resilience, and practicality, gave the summit a powerful climax. She urged the youths to embrace their scars not as marks of failure but as testimonies of resilience, courage, and strength.

By the time the final prayers were made by Summit Host Pastor Samuel Mugabi, it was clear that the Arise & Shine Youth Summit 2025 had been more than just an event. It was a movement — one that ignited the fire of purpose, integrity, and leadership in the hearts of young people.

From mentorship to wealth creation, from integrity to worship, every session carried lessons that will ripple far beyond the church walls into communities, schools, workplaces, and the nation at large.

As one participant summarized: “I came searching for direction, and I am leaving with purpose.”