Two UPDF soldiers, Lt Ronald Ssekumba and Private Ivan Wasambuka, are currently being detained at the CPS Kiyunga in Luuka district.

They are facing allegations of unlawfully participating in the recently concluded NRM primary elections for the party’s MP flagbearers.

According to Michael Kibwika, the Luuka RDC and chairperson of the District Security Committee (DSC), the soldiers were identified as being involved in the controversy.

A number of items were recovered from them, including an SMG rifle with the serial number UPDF 90094 and 30 rounds of ammunition, as well as two pouches containing 90 rounds each.

Additionally, a pistol with the serial number UPDF NB002614 and 15 rounds was recovered, along with two electric solid wires, two pairs of UPDF green gumboots, a pair of scissors, and a pair of army black boots.

The police are also holding a silver Toyota double cabin vehicle with the South Sudan registration number SSD 331/AB as evidence for potential prosecution.

Kibwika, who has been in Luuka for just over two weeks, stated that the soldiers allegedly intimidated voters and supervised the NRM polls in favor of one candidate, who was also questioned.

The candidate, Don Vincent Bwana, allegedly used army uniform to threaten voters and even invaded one voter’s home, where he grabbed and tore up declaration forms.

The RDC emphasized that the soldiers’ activities were unlawful since their deployment had not been sanctioned by the DSC.

In the concluded primaries, the following candidates emerged victorious in Luuka: Hon Stephen Kisa won the Luuka South seat with 15,119 votes, while former MP Hon John Bagoole recaptured the Luuka North flag with 9,283 votes.

Annet Babirye also secured the flag, defeating the incumbent Luuka District Woman MP Hon Esther Mbayo.

Kibwika congratulated the newly elected flagbearers and advised them to remain focused ahead of the 2026 general elections, when they will need to work to ensure the NRM flags fly high across the district, which currently lacks a single kilometer of paved road.

The Luuka RDC, Kibwika, alongside the police, has cautioned electoral aspirants against engaging in malpractices such as the unauthorized deployment of military and security personnel during elections.

They emphasized that they will not tolerate residents and voters being subjected to threats and intimidation, and will take action to prevent such behavior.

As Uganda prepares for the upcoming general elections, it is imperative that the Electoral Commission and security chiefs take decisive action to curb the growing menace of military personnel being illegally deployed to intimidate opponents and voters.

The practice not only undermines the democratic process but also instills fear in the minds of citizens, particularly the elderly, women, and vulnerable groups.

Analysts and citizens alike are calling for robust measures to ensure a free, fair, and peaceful election, where voters can exercise their rights without fear of violence or intimidation.

They argue that the time for decisive action is now, to safeguard the integrity of Uganda’s electoral process and restore public confidence in the system.