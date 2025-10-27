Kanungu: As the world marked World Gorilla Day, Viva! Uganda, in partnership with the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), announced a major conservation milestone, the full equipping of 160 Human Gorilla Conflict Resolution Volunteers (Hugos) operating across all gorilla range sectors under the Gorilla Defenders Project.

Hugos are community-based conservation volunteers who form the first line of defense whenever endangered mountain gorillas stray from protected areas into nearby villages or farms. Their role is vital they safely guide gorillas back into the forest, help prevent human-wildlife conflict, and promote harmony between communities and wildlife.

The equipping ceremony was held at the Bwindi Impenetrable National Park headquarters in Buhoma, with gear distributed to Hugos working in the Buhoma, Ruhija, Nkuringo, Rushaga, and Mgahinga sectors home to over 23 mountain gorilla families.

Each Hugo received essential field equipment, including rain jackets, warmth coats, tents, food flasks, water bottles, cameras, printers, and gumboots—items designed to strengthen their capacity to operate effectively in the field.

“This milestone strengthens the frontline of gorilla protection,” said Dash, Head of Campaigns at Viva! Uganda. “By equipping all 160 Hugos, we’re empowering the very people who stand between gorillas and conflict, ensuring that conservation remains rooted in local communities.”

Hugo Team After Receiving Donated Items To Help Them In Protecting The Gorillas.

Next Phase: Equipping the Trackers

According to Fahd Kharim Ssevume, the head of Campaigns and public relations at Viva! Uganda said that, With the Hugos now fully equipped, the Organisation is moving into the next phase of the Gorilla Defenders Campaign—supporting the Trackers, the dedicated men and women who monitor and protect gorilla families deep within the forests of Bwindi and Mgahinga.

Together, Hugos and Trackers form the twin pillars of the Gorilla Defenders strategy:

Hugos protect community boundaries and prevent human-wildlife conflict.

Trackers monitor gorillas within the forest, ensuring their safety and health.

Trackers spend long hours in challenging terrain, recording gorilla movements, behavior, and health indicators while identifying threats such as poaching and disease.

This milestone was made possible through the generous support of Viva! UK, whose fundraising efforts enabled the full equipping of Hugos across all five gorilla range sectors—a testament to the power of international collaboration in wildlife conservation.

Call to Action: Supporting the Tracker Equipment Fund

To sustain this vital work, Viva! Uganda is appealing to individuals, companies, and conservation partners to contribute to the Tracker Equipment Fund, which provides essential tools such as rain gear, boots, backpacks, cameras, tents, and GPS devices.

“Trackers are the heart of gorilla protection,” said Dash. “They follow these great apes every day to keep them safe—but their efforts can only continue if they are properly equipped and supported.”

As gorilla populations slowly recover, the need for enhanced in-forest monitoring continues to grow. By equipping both Hugos and Trackers, Viva! Uganda is building a resilient community-led conservation network that protects not only the gorillas but also the fragile ecosystems they inhabit.