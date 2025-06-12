KAMPALA – Dr. Matthias Magoola, the founder and Managing Director of Dei Biopharma Ltd, has published a major scientific paper in the internationally renowned peer-reviewed journal Cancers.

The paper offers fresh insights into the future of cancer treatment through RNA-based technologies and CAR-T cell immunotherapy.

It is titled “Current Progress and Future Perspectives of RNA-Based Cancer Vaccines: A 2025 Update” and appears in Cancers (2025), Volume 17, Issue 11.

The publication underscores the promise of RNA-based vaccines in oncology and highlights innovative therapies that could reshape global cancer treatment standards.

Dei Biopharma is investing in novel research and owns over 100 patents filed in the USA that cover its technology. One such technology is to prevent or treat cancer using CAR-T cell immunotherapy.

This technology was recently tested by Legend Biotech and Johnson & Johnson to treat myeloma, reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, and presented at the annual conference of the American Society of Clinical Oncology.

However, the cost of this existing treatment is over $500,000 per patient.

Dei Biopharma, under its patent No. US 2025/0043258, published on February 6, 2025, by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), makes a general form of therapy.

This therapy works on all types of myeloma and other cancers as it strikes the common defective genes, instead of patient-specific genes. Once the genes are blocked, it kills the cancer cells.

Crucially, this therapy will cost less than $100 per patient and is set to revolutionize cancer treatment.

By focusing on universal gene targets, this innovation is expected to revolutionize the affordability and accessibility of cancer care globally.

This landmark publication adds to a string of international accolades recently bestowed upon Dr. Magoola.

On *April 25, 2025*, he was honored in Accra, Ghana, as a recipient of the African Excellence & Personality Awards (ACEPA) for his visionary contributions to healthcare innovation and economic transformation in Africa.

The award followed his recognition at the 2025 Ratna Pharma Awards in India and the International Molecular Biologist Awards in December 2024, where he was named Best Researcher for pioneering work in mRNA therapeutics and protein vaccine development.

According to the ACEPA Secretariat, Dr. Magoola’s recognition is a testament to “transformational leadership and groundbreaking innovations in key sectors vital to Africa’s development.”

Under his leadership, Dei Biopharma Ltd—duly incorporated in Uganda—has emerged as a continental leader in pharmaceutical research and manufacturing.

The company is currently developing a state-of-the-art multi-billion-dollar drug and vaccine production facility at Matugga, just outside Kampala.

Its research portfolio includes over 100 patents filed with the USPTO for therapeutic interventions against diseases such as cancer, HIV/AIDS, malaria, tuberculosis, sickle cell disease, diabetes, and Alzheimer’s.

In another recent breakthrough, the USPTO published a patent by Dr. Magoola in *January 2025* for the world’s first universal vaccine against Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD), a significant livestock ailment.

The vaccine, titled “Affordable Universal Fusion Vaccine for Foot and Mouth Disease Infections,” is projected to save governments billions by reducing reliance on imported animal vaccines.

Dr. Magoola attributes much of his success to ongoing support from the Ugandan government, especially President Yoweri Museveni.

Speaking recently, he said: “We are grateful for the support from the government, and especially His Excellency President Yoweri Museveni, for his unwavering backing of Ugandan scientists and in particular the Dei Biopharma initiative. Without this leadership, our progress would not have been possible.”

President Museveni, during the State-of-the-Nation Address, listed Dei Biopharma as one of Uganda’s flagship investments in the emerging pathogenic economy.

At a meeting with Dr. Magoola’s team on April 13, 2025, the President pledged full support to accelerate licensing of locally produced vaccines for global use.

He also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fast-track the National Drug and Health Products Act, a critical step for the National Drug Authority (NDA) to attain WHO Maturity Level 3 status, which enables international regulatory recognition of Ugandan-made vaccines.