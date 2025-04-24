KAMPALA, Uganda — A government analytical chemist faced intense questioning from defense lawyers Thursday in the murder trial of Molly Katanga and four others, with much of the scrutiny focused on her findings that the deceased, Henry Katanga, had no drugs or alcohol in his system.

Resty Alexandra Nazziwa, a chemist from the Directorate of Government Analytical Laboratory, presented her toxicology analysis to the High Court, detailing tests on postmortem samples from Katanga, who died in November 2023. Her testimony, led by prosecutor Anna Kiiza, outlined the scientific procedures used to examine various bodily fluids and tissues.

However, the defense team, spearheaded by McDosman Kabega and Elison Karuhanga, immediately sought to dissect Nazziwa’s methodology and conclusions. Karuhanga pressed the chemist on the rigorous ISO certification of her laboratory and the detailed documentation required for every step of the analysis, including the handling of the police form that accompanied the evidence.

“Can you confirm that everything on this matter is documented?” Karuhanga asked, seeking to underscore the lab’s adherence to international standards. He also highlighted the multiple layers of verification within the lab, involving an analyst, reviewer, and approver for each report.

Kabega’s line of questioning touched on the initial information provided by the police on the evidence submission form. He pointed out that the police had indicated a belief that Katanga might have shot himself. While Nazziwa acknowledged receiving this information about the nature of the offense, she maintained that it did not influence her scientific findings.

The defense appeared to be building a case around the idea that Katanga was fully aware of his actions and capable of defending himself, given the absence of impairing substances in his system. Karuhanga directly asked Nazziwa if her findings meant the deceased “wasn’t drugged and hence he could defend himself,” to which she replied affirmatively based on her analysis.

Molly Katanga is accused of murdering her husband. Her two daughters face charges related to evidence tampering, and two other men are also implicated in the case. The trial, which has captivated public attention, adjourned until May 12 for the continuation of witness testimony.