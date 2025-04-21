A sombre mood has engulfed Solberg College in Kabale District following the tragic death of a Senior Six student, Kiconco Nikita, in what police are treating as a suspected suicide.

Kiconco, 21, a resident of Rutoma cell in Nyabikoni Ward, Central Division of Kabale Municipality, was found dead on Sunday, April 20, 2025, at around 1:00 PM. According to police, the student was discovered hanging from the ceiling of her dormitory with a rope tied around her neck.

The incident occurred while most of the school’s students had left the campus for Easter prayers at Nyabikoni Church of Uganda. Only two students — Kiconco and another identified as Tusiime Alice — remained behind. It is reported that Kiconco had told fellow students she was unwell and remained in her dormitory under medication.

Upon returning from prayers at around 1:00 PM, students were shocked to find her lifeless body hanging inside the dormitory. Their screams alerted the school matron, who quickly notified the head teacher, Mr. Tusiime Denis. He then reported the matter to Kabale Central Police Station.

Police from the homicide unit, led by Detective Inspector of Police Samuel Barijunaki, the Acting Officer in Charge of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at Kabale CPS, responded to the scene. The area was cordoned off and documented before the body was retrieved and transported to Kabale Regional Referral Hospital mortuary for a postmortem examination.

Kigezi Region Police spokesperson ASP Elly Maate confirmed the incident and said a case file has been opened as investigations continue to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the student’s death.

“The matter is being investigated as a suspected suicide, and more information will be shared in due course as inquiries progress,” Maate stated.