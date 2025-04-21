Security forces in Kisoro District have recovered a stolen SAR rifle and arrested a notorious ex-convict in a dramatic operation that highlights ongoing efforts to combat illegal firearm possession and rising criminal activity in southwestern Uganda.

The suspect, identified as Hakizimana Emmanuel, alias “Zulunguriye Black,” was arrested on the night of April 20, 2025, during a joint patrol by the Uganda Police Force, Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), and Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA). The patrol intercepted Hakizimana at Kashaija Village, Kashaija Ward in Rubuguri Town Council, Kisoro District.

According to the Kigezi Regional Police Spokesperson, ASP Elly Maate, security forces were on a routine motorized patrol when they encountered Hakizimana. Upon attempting to stop him, the suspect fled on foot, prompting a brief pursuit that ended in his arrest. A SAR rifle, serial number 564210028-15120, was recovered from him, containing one round of ammunition.

Investigations later confirmed that the weapon was stolen from a security guard, Byonanebye Osbert, attached to Ruhama Veterans Security Group. The theft occurred on April 10, 2025, at Pearl Hotel in Kigongi Cell, Central Division, Kabale Municipality. At the time of the theft, the rifle reportedly had two rounds of ammunition — one of which remains unaccounted for.

Hakizimana’s criminal history paints a troubling picture of repeat offenses and near impunity. In 2021, he was released from Ndorwa Government Prison after serving time for robbery. A year later, he was arrested for breaking into Mutanda Lake Hotel, where he stole valuables from international tourists, including cameras, money, and a mobile phone. However, he was released due to lack of evidence after the victims returned to their home countries and could not testify.

In March 2024, Hakizimana stole clothing belonging to Detective Constable Tumuramye Rodney from Kisoro Police Barracks. He was arrested wearing the stolen garments, convicted, and fined UGX 250,000 — which he paid and was released.

Most recently, in December 2024, he was found illegally cooking in Bwindi National Park by a UPDF-UWA joint patrol. Though he managed to escape, he left behind documents, including national identification cards and photographs, which were handed over to the 35th UPDF Battalion in Nyakabande.

The suspect is currently in custody and will be transferred to the UPDF 2nd Division Headquarters in Mbarara for further investigation and prosecution under military law due to the illegal possession of a firearm.

ASP Maate commended the joint security team for their swift action and warned that efforts to track down individuals in possession of illegal firearms will continue across the region.

“This arrest demonstrates our commitment to removing illegal weapons from the hands of criminals. We urge the public to remain vigilant and share information that can support law enforcement operations,” Maate said.