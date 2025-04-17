President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has emphasized the urgent need to prioritize household income generation, describing it as a cornerstone of national development.

During a leaders meeting held at Mwanzi Parish, Mirembe Maria Catholic Parish in Kasanda District yesterday, President Museveni reminded Ugandans that, just as spiritual teachings guide priorities , “Seek first the Kingdom of God and all these things shall be added unto you”, the nation must apply the same principle by seeking household income first.

The meeting was part of the ongoing Presidential performance assessment tour on wealth creation and Parish Development Model (PDM) in Greater Mubende.

President Museveni also noted that Uganda has made significant strides in infrastructure development, citing roads such as Kabale to Tororo, and electrification in urban areas. However, he cautioned that infrastructure alone does not guarantee economic transformation if household income is lacking.

“Even in Kampala where there are tarmac roads, electricity, and piped water, poverty still exists. Some people in the city go hungry, yet they are surrounded by modern infrastructure,” he said.

The President urged citizens to focus on creating wealth at the household level before relying on external developments.

He further shared an inspirational story of a 64-year old woman in Rubirizi who had never had anything of her own in all those years not until when she got the Shs1 million PDM money which helped her to bring development at home and her husband who had even abandoned her came back home from Kampala.

“Cows do not eat tarmac or sit on electricity. I bought land in Kisozi 1990 when there was no development and now development has followed wealth,” he added.

President Museveni also raised concern over the poor state of murrum roads, specifically the Mityana–Sekanyonyi–Mwanzi road, urging the Ministry of Works to prioritize road maintenance.

“Why do we allow good roads to deteriorate? Even murrum roads, if maintained, serve communities well.”

He highlighted major road achievements in areas like Hoima, Bunyoro, Gomba, Sembabule, and Masaka but called for internal audits of road planning and execution.

On education, the President reiterated the government’s commitment to ensure that Universal Primary Education (UPE) and Universal Secondary Education (USE) policies are fully achieved.

He expressed concern over high school dropout rates, especially in Greater Mubende, where only 32% of learners complete Primary Seven.

“Head teachers and PTAs must stop asking for money. This sabotages free education which was meant for the children of the poor,” he said.

On the other hand, President Museveni decried the increasing reports of corruption within the District Service Commissions, particularly in the education sector. He called on local leaders and LC systems to protect citizens from corrupt practices.

He pledged to increase the salaries of LC3s, LC5s, and councilors, recognizing their role in community governance and as a safeguard against exploitation.

President Museveni also reaffirmed the protection of bibanja holders, urging them to pay busuulu to landlords as a symbol of mutual respect, not as a surrender of rights.

On climate resilience, the President emphasized the importance of irrigation and water conservation. He criticized the misuse of wetlands for farming, especially in Lwamata, urging citizens to preserve these ecosystems for national benefit.

The Prime Minister, Rt.Hon. Robinah Nabbanja praised the President for the prevailing peace and security in Uganda, describing the country as the most attractive investment destination in Africa.

“Members,Uganda is the best investment destination in Africa and East Africa and investors find it easy when here because of your good leadership,” she said.

Hon. Judith Nabakooba, Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, reported that over UGX 100 billion had been disbursed across the five districts and two municipalities in Greater Mubende under PDM, benefiting youth, women-led projects and other special interest groups.

The leaders of Greater Mubende, through Minister Nabakooba, also pledged their support for President Museveni, requesting him to be the sole NRM flag bearer in 2026.

The event was also attended by Members of Parliament and other leaders in Greater Mubende.