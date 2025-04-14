The Minister for Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, has today congratulated Ugandan scientist, Dr. Mathias Magoola, for securing a United States patent for cancer treatment, describing the achievement as a major milestone for Uganda’s scientific advancement.

Dr. Magoola is the Founder and Managing Director of Dei BioPharma Ltd. His company’s ongoing efforts are to manufacture life-saving drugs and vaccines, where he has developed medical solutions that not only target cancer but also offer treatment for HIV and sickle cell disease.

“I congratulate Dr. Matthias Magoola, Founder and MD of Dei BioPharma LTD, upon securing a US patent for his cancer treatment drug. This is a big achievement and a step in the right direction for scientific innovation, contributing to a better world. I thank the President, H.E. Gen (Rtd) @KagutaMuseveni, for believing in Dr. Magoola’s vision and supporting the setting up of the modern pharmaceutical factory at Matugga for drugs and vaccines against various ailments, including HIV/AIDS and sickle cell. As Ugandans, we should be proud and support our own”, Minister Babalanda posted on her X account.

Dr. Magoola projects a global cancer burden of 35 million cases annually by 2030. His treatment is designed to be simple and affordable, offering hope to millions, especially in developing countries.

The invention is noted to represent a potential $300bn market and will be produced at the upcoming multi-billion-dollar vaccine and drug manufacturing facility in Matugga, near Kampala.